Alisson Becker heads Liverpool to last-gasp victory at WBA; Tottenham beat Wolves

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored a stunning header in the fifth minute of stoppage-time as Liverpool snatched a 2-1 victory at the death against relegated West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

Alisson headed home from a corner to secure what could be a precious three points for Liverpool in their bid to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Alisson is the first goalkeeper ever to score for Liverpool#WBALIV pic.twitter.com/wBOaTm2Iqb — Premier League (@premierleague) May 16, 2021

They stay in fifth place on 63 points from 36 games, one behind Chelsea in the fourth and final qualification position. Leicester City are in third on 66 points with the latter two to meet on Tuesday.

Striker Hal Robson-Kanu had scored in his first Premier League start in three-and-a-half years to give West Brom the lead, but Mohamed Salah equalised for the visitors to move level with Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane on 22 Premier League goals for the season.

Both sides missed opportunities to add to their score, but it was Alisson’s incredible late winner that clinched victory for the visitors.

Alisson, who lost his father in February, is the first Liverpool keeper to score in the club’s 129-year history as he rose highest to meet a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.

One of the best interviews you will ever watch. Emotional, touching and humble ❤️pic.twitter.com/JqvndRp158 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 16, 2021

“The game was our season in a nutshell,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp told Sky Sports. “We do a lot of good stuff and then get hammered for a mistake. And then really have to work hard.

“We had the best chances in the last five or six minutes and we kept on playing football. In the end we needed Alisson to win it.

“It was an unbelievable header, I have never seen something like that. It was such good technique. I was in shock, ‘I asked, ‘is it right, did we actually score?’.”

Liverpool travel to Burnley on Wednesday and then host Crystal Palace in their final match of the season next Sunday.

Tottenham keep Champions League qualification hopes alive

Tottenham Hotspur’s England striker Harry Kane scored his 22nd Premier League goal of the season to help his side to a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, which boosted its bid to secure European football for next season.

After Kane’s late first-half strike, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg grabbed Tottenham’s second just past the hour to seal a victory, which lifted Ryan Mason’s team to sixth in the standings.

Kane, the league’s leading scorer, struck on the stroke of halftime, shortly after seeing Conor Coady block his header on the goal-line with the England defender then also clearing a goalbound follow-up shot from Giovani Lo Celso.

Hojbjerg spotted Kane with space in behind and played in the England captain who took the ball into the area and showed composure to hold off Coady and deliver a cool finish past a diving Rui Patricio.

Spurs hit the post twice in a matter of seconds shortly after the break but finally doubled its lead when a low drive from Gareth Bale was parried into the path of Denmark midfielder Hojbjerg who ran into the six-yard box to tap the ball home.

Wolves rarely threatened and Spurs comfortably held on to move to 59 points, within five points of fourth-placed Chelsea with two matches to play.