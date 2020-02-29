Marcos Alonso brace helps Chelsea draw at Bournemouth

Callum Wilson in action with Cesar Azpilicueta. (Source: Reuters) Callum Wilson in action with Cesar Azpilicueta. (Source: Reuters)

Marcos Alonso struck twice for Chelsea as they stormed back from a goal down to snatch a 2-2 draw away to AFC Bournemouth in their Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

FULL-TIME AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea Marcos Alonso nets twice to help Chelsea pick up a point against a defiant Bournemouth#BOUCHE pic.twitter.com/qBr8HLrN3u — Premier League (@premierleague) February 29, 2020

With both sides playing open, attacking football, Chelsea took the lead in the 33rd minute when Reece James crossed for Olivier Giroud to send his effort onto the crossbar, with Alonso on hand to smash home the rebound.

Bournemouth bounced back with a headed goal from Jefferson Lerma nine minutes after the break and three minutes later they were ahead, Joshua King tapping the ball home from close range after a superb ball in from the right by Jack Stacey.

Jolted into an all-out attack, Chelsea substitute Michy Batshuayi had a goal ruled out for offside moments after coming on, but they continued to bombard the Bournemouth box with set-pieces and crosses.

Their efforts paid off with five minutes of normal time left as Mason Mount fired a rocket that keeper Aaron Ramsdale could only parry and Alonso reacted quickest to head home.

Chelsea stay in fourth position on 45 points, while Bournemouth are still hovering above the drop zone on 27 points, two ahead of 17th-placed Aston Villa.

WEST HAM BOOST SURVIVAL HOPES

West Ham United produced an excellent performance to beat Southampton 3-1 on Saturday and provisionally climb out of the Premier League relegation zone.

First start. First goal.@jarrodbowen_ makes his mark at the London Stadium#WHUSOU pic.twitter.com/CPPklBmQ5C — Premier League (@premierleague) February 29, 2020

The result lifted the Hammers one place to 17th on 27 points from 28 games, one more than 18th-placed Aston Villa who have a game in hand as they meet Manchester City in the League Cup final on Sunday.

Jarrod Bowen fired West Ham ahead with his first goal for the club since his January move from Championship side Hull City, with Sebastian Haller and Michail Antonio sealing the win after Michael Obafemi had equalised for Southampton.

AYEW STRIKE LIFTS PALACE

Jordan Ayew’s late goal helped Crystal Palace claim a 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, leaving the hosts without a win in eight Premier League matches this year.

Palace climbed to 12th in the table on 36 points, three places and eight points better off than Brighton who are now winless in their opening eight league matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1998 when they were in the fourth tier.

NEWCASTLE’S BARREN RUN CONTINUES

Newcastle United’s barren run of form continued when they largely dominated but still ended up being held to a 0-0 draw by Burnley in a sterile Premier League game at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Steve Bruce’s United have now won just once in their last 10 league matches after running into a stubborn Burnley side, who are enjoying their best season in the Premier League era as they moved up to ninth place.

