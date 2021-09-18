Premier League: Ton-up for Mane in Liverpool win; City held by Southampton

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored his 100th goal for the club to help secure a 3-0 victory over lively Crystal Palace in an entertaining Premier League contest at Anfield today.

Mane turned the ball in from close range just before halftime as he claimed a Premier League record for the most consecutive goals against one club with his ninth versus Palace. He has 10 in all competitions against the London club.

Mo Salah and Naby Keita, with a superb volley, added late strikes to give the scoreline an emphatic look after the home fans had earlier been left aghast over forward Diogo Jota’s early contender for miss of the season.

Liverpool provisionally move top of the table with 13 points from their opening five matches, though they have played a game more than most of their title rivals, while Palace are in 13th place with one victory so far in this campaign.

City held to frustrating draw by Southampton

Manchester City was held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, despite being handed a reprieve by the VAR that led to Kyle Walker’s red card being overturned.

After an uneventful first half where City was well below par, Southampton thought it had been handed a golden chance to edge in front early in the second period as it was awarded a penalty for a foul on Adam Armstrong.

To make matters worse for City, Walker was sent off for the foul, only for referee Jon Moss, following a VAR intervention, to overturn both the red card and the awarding of the spot-kick.

Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden were both summoned from the bench as City pressed for a winner, which it thought it had grabbed at the death through Raheem Sterling, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

The result means City falls three points behind leader Liverpool in second place, ahead of third-placed Manchester United, which is in action at West Ham United on Sunday, on goal difference.

Odegaard curler gives Arsenal win at Burnley

Martin Odegaard’s 30th-minute free kick earned Arsenal its second win of the Premier League season with a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Norwegian midfielder curled the ball beautifully into the top corner of Nick Pope’s goal, helping take Mikel Arteta’s side on to six points.

The Gunners had lost its opening three games of the season but broke that poor run with a win over Norwich City last week and it will now head into next week’s North London derby with Tottenham with some confidence.

Burnley remains winless in 19th place with just one point from its opening five matches.