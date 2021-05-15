Leeds United score four past Burnley to boost top-half hopes; Southampton win

May 15, 2021 10:50:36 pm
Leeds extended Burnley’s winless run at home to nine games with a 4-0 victory on Saturday that bolstered their bid for a top-10 finish in the Premier League.
Substitute Rodrigo scored two late goals to give Leeds a four-point cushion over 11th-place Aston Villa, which plays at Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Mateusz Klich finished a counterattack by curling in a shot shortly before halftime, and Jack Harrison doubled the lead at the hour mark by getting a touch to flick Ezgjan Alioski’s low shot into the net.
Burnley, which won 2-0 at Fulham on Monday to secure top-flight status for a sixth consecutive season, hasn’t won at Turf Moor since a 3-2 victory against Aston Villa on Jan. 27.
Leeds, back in the Premier League this season after a 16-year absence, is at Southampton on Tuesday.
Liverpool visits Turf Moor on Wednesday.
Southampton beat already-relegated Fulham
Nathan Tella scored his first goal for Southampton in a 3-1 win over already-relegated Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.
The midfielder came off the bench to net the second while Fulham’s consolation came from 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho scoring his first goal for the London club.
Southampton took the lead in the first half when Che Adams scored from a James Ward-Prowse free kick.
Tella slotted home a second moments after coming onto the field on the hour mark.
Just as Southampton looked to be cruising towards all three points Carvalho pulled one back for Fulham with a well-struck shot off the underside of the bar.
Less than 10 minutes later, however, substitute Theo Walcott restored Saints’ two-goal advantage with a clinical finish.
With Fulham’s fate already sealed for the season, boss Scott Parker decided to give some of the players who had not featured significantly this season a chance, including a maiden senior start for teenager Carvalho.
Southampton moved up to 13th place with two games remaining.
