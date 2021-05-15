Leeds United score four past Burnley to boost top-half hopes; Southampton win

Leeds extended Burnley’s winless run at home to nine games with a 4-0 victory on Saturday that bolstered their bid for a top-10 finish in the Premier League.

Substitute Rodrigo scored two late goals to give Leeds a four-point cushion over 11th-place Aston Villa, which plays at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Mateusz Klich finished a counterattack by curling in a shot shortly before halftime, and Jack Harrison doubled the lead at the hour mark by getting a touch to flick Ezgjan Alioski’s low shot into the net.

💬 Rodrigo: “I hope the fans are proud of us this season” pic.twitter.com/ryYGsPk17B — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 15, 2021

Burnley, which won 2-0 at Fulham on Monday to secure top-flight status for a sixth consecutive season, hasn’t won at Turf Moor since a 3-2 victory against Aston Villa on Jan. 27.

Leeds, back in the Premier League this season after a 16-year absence, is at Southampton on Tuesday.

Liverpool visits Turf Moor on Wednesday.

Southampton beat already-relegated Fulham

Nathan Tella scored his first goal for Southampton in a 3-1 win over already-relegated Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

The midfielder came off the bench to net the second while Fulham’s consolation came from 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho scoring his first goal for the London club.

Southampton took the lead in the first half when Che Adams scored from a James Ward-Prowse free kick.

Che Adams’ tally of nine goals this season is the most by a Scottish player in a single #PL season since Steven Fletcher in 2012/13 (11) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#SOUFUL pic.twitter.com/mf4xItCTq5 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 15, 2021

Tella slotted home a second moments after coming onto the field on the hour mark.

Just as Southampton looked to be cruising towards all three points Carvalho pulled one back for Fulham with a well-struck shot off the underside of the bar.

Less than 10 minutes later, however, substitute Theo Walcott restored Saints’ two-goal advantage with a clinical finish.

With Fulham’s fate already sealed for the season, boss Scott Parker decided to give some of the players who had not featured significantly this season a chance, including a maiden senior start for teenager Carvalho.

Southampton moved up to 13th place with two games remaining.