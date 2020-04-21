With PL in limbo, La Liga and Bundesliga make strides towards restart

No Premier league action can be expected before June. (Source: AP Photo) No Premier league action can be expected before June. (Source: AP Photo)

As the world still grapples with the reality of living in a pandemic, football has been halted for over a month with professional leagues all over the world, barring a few exceptions, suspended or cancelled.

With Turkmenistan and Belarus still having a kick-about under certain restrictions, how are the major leagues in Europe coping against the Covid-19 outbreak?

PREMIER LEAGUE IN LIMBO

After the season was indefinitely suspended, Premier League clubs called a video meeting on Friday to discuss how the season can be completed when the government declares it is safe for it to resume.

Considering all the “complex planning scenarios”, the league indicated in an official statement that the objective is to complete the 2019/20 season only when the “full support” of the government is available. The clubs, on the other hand, are playing their own part to help in the ongoing crisis, with Brighton turning its Amex Stadium into a Covid-19 testing centre.

The Football League (EFL), which represents the three divisions below the Premier League, has said that teams should not return to training before May 16 “at the earliest”. But counting the time that players might need to train, the earliest possible return looks to be in June, and might even be behind closed doors.

LA LIGA TO RETURN TO TRAINING

The mayor of Madrid believes that La Liga will take place in empty stadiums. (Source: File Photo) The mayor of Madrid believes that La Liga will take place in empty stadiums. (Source: File Photo)

On Tuesday, in an attempt to bring back football to the country, La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) agreed a return to training protocol for professional players.

“This decision remains controlled by the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic and by the decisions adopted by the Ministry of Health,” the Spanish National Sports Council (CSD) said in a statement. “La Liga clubs will train again when health conditions allow it, and by following strict health protocols.”

Last week, La Liga president Javier Tebas said that play could restart in early May but a lockdown extension by the government till May 9 has scuppered those plans. The mayor of Madrid though, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, believes that the league, which was halted on March 12, will take place in empty stadiums at least until the end of the summer.

HIGH HOPES FOR BUNDESLIGA

After receiving assurances from the country’s health minister and regional leaders, Bundesliga now aims to return to action as early as May 9 — even if it means playing in closed stadiums.

“It is important that we carefully adhere to any legal and medical guidelines in order to minimise any health risk,” said Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge supporting the news of the resumption. Borussia Dortmund has also welcomed the news, but several fan groups have opposed the proposal so far because of the risk it holds. So, there’s still the need for proper coronavirus testing and political backing.

The German Football League (DFL) will meet on Thursday to discuss the latest developments and consider a possible restart date after the league was called off on March 13. The DFL is desperate for the season to be finished by June 30 to secure an installment of television money, reportedly worth around €300million.

SERIE A COMMITS TO FINISHING SEASON

Italy’s sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora will meet with FIGC officials midweek. (Source: File Photo) Italy’s sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora will meet with FIGC officials midweek. (Source: File Photo)

Serie A insisted on Monday that the league was committed to finishing the ongoing season, which was halted on March 9, despite reports claiming that seven clubs are against the return of football during the pandemic.

“The Lega Serie A Council that met today unanimously confirmed its intention to complete the 2019-2020 season, if the government allows it to take place,” Serie A said in a statement. It added that any resumption will adhere to the “regulations laid out by FIFA and UEFA” and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), and will be “in compliance with medical protocols to protect the players”.

Brescia, Torino, Sampdoria, Udinese, SPAL, Genoa, and Cagliari have voiced their opposition to the plan of resumption of the league because of the “incalculable risk” of restarting.

CONFUSION ENGULFS LIGUE 1

After reports claimed that Ligue 1 might be restarted in June, confusion rules large as to whether the league should resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The co-president of the National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) called for the league to stop, while coaches in the top two divisions have expressed diverging opinions whether the ten remaining games should be played. “A return to competition seems difficult to envisage at this stage,” the UNFP said in a statement.

But Ligue 1’s governing body, LFP, voted on April 10 to consider resuming on June 17 and concluding the games by July 25. In that hypothetical scenario, next season would start on August 22.

