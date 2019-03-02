Premier League-ISL bring football development week to Mumbai

The Premier League is bringing its first ‘Football Development Week’ in India to Mumbai and it will start from Sunday.

ThePremier League is bringing the initiative to Indiain conjunction with Indian Super League, UK Department for International Trade (DIT) and Star Sports, a media release said Saturday.

As per the release, it is focused on the theme of youth player development and will see representatives from the Premier League, Arsenal FC and Leicester City FC leading workshops, club-to-club training, referee development and forums for ISL clubs, AIFF coaches and executives.

The event will see 40 youth players from Arsenal and Leicester City play in friendly games against Mumbai City FC and Reliance Foundation Young Champs academy teams.

Former Premier League player Les Ferdinand who scored 149 goals in 351 appearances for clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Queens Park Rangers is among those who will offer his expertise to Indian youth coaches and players, it added.