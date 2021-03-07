Premier League: Fulham wins 1-0 for Liverpool’s 6th straight Anfield loss

Liverpool slumped to a sixth straight Anfield loss on Sunday when Fulham’s 1-0 victory deepened the Premier League champions’ struggles.

Much of the pre-match discussion had been about Mohamed Salah’s reaction to being substituted in Thursday’s loss to Chelsea. The week got worse for the striker when he was caught dithering in possession inside his own penalty area. Mario Lemina seized his chance to drive a shot across goalkeeper Alisson Becker and inside the far post for his first Fulham goal in the 45th minute.

Liverpool had been enjoyed a 68-match unbeaten streak at Anfield in the league until losing to Burnley in January.

The latest loss left Liverpool in seventh place — 22 points behind leader Manchester City, which was hosting Manchester United later Sunday. Fulham is now only in the relegation zone on goal difference, although having played a game more than 17th-place Brighton.

West Brom slips closer to relegation with draw vs Newcastle

West Bromwich slipped further toward regelation from the Premier League after a dull 0-0 draw with relegation rival Newcastle on Sunday.

The Baggies are eight points from safety while Newcastle moved up to 16th place.

Mbaye Diagne missed West Brom’s best chances while home goalkeeper Sam Johnstone denied Joe Willock.

A point is unlikely to take much heat off Steve Bruce and Newcastle, which has won just twice in its last 15 games and continues to lack inspiration without the injured Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron.