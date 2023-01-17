Premier League: Casemiro’s move to Manchester United has worked; Alvaro Morata could be a perfect fit for Arsenal

Premier League clubs broke their transfer spending record for a season in the 2022-23 summer window when they ended up spending £1.9 billion ($2.2 billion) during the period, according to analysis from finance company Deloitte.

Big signings helped achieve the spending record, including Manchester United’s £86 million ($99.5M) move for Ajax winger Antony, Liverpool bringing in Darwin Nunez from Benfica for around the same fee, and Chelsea’s seven-year deal for Wesley Fofana for £75 million ($86.8M) from Leicester.

As clubs in the 2023 January transfer window are preparing to thrash out deals to strengthen their squads, it is a good time to look at some of the most expensive transfers in the Premier League summer window and how they have fared so far. We will also take a look at the potential signings in the Winter transfer window which has already begun on January 1.

Antony: Ajax to Manchester United (£95m)

Antony: Ajax to Manchester United (£95m)

Antony joined Manchester United in the summer from Ajax. Coming on the back of a Eredivisie title win last season, Antony began his stint with the Red Devils with much optimism but an injury led to the attacker missing five matches prior to the World Cup break. In 17 matches for United, he has found the net five times and his impact had dwindled with a lot of fans criticising his offensive contributions. Recently, Antony addressed the dip in form due to ‘personal issues’.

Wesley Fofana: Leicester City to Chelsea (£70m)

Wesley Fofana: Leicester City to Chelsea (£70m)

Chelsea signed defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester City in 2022 but financial details were not disclosed. However, according to media reports in the UK, the deal was estimated to be worth £70 million ($81.33 million). Fofana, who made 52 appearances in all competitions for Leicester, has been able to make only four appearances so far for Chelsea. Numbers have also not been in favour of Fofana with his successful tackles per 90 minutes (success rate) standing at a mere 1.5 (75%). Hence, so far he has been a flop signing for the Blues.

Richarlison: Everton to Spurs at £60m

Richarlison: Everton to Spurs at £60m

Richarlison completed his move from Everton to Tottenham in a £60m deal. The Brazilian who scored 10 Premier League goals last season, has played 16 matches and scored five times. A calf injury has limited his appearances under the tutelage of Conte. In the Premier League, he has played a total of 526 minutes and averages just 48 mins per match. He averages 13 passes per match with a pass completion rate of 77%, and has 2 assists, Hence, he too is also yet to set the stage alight in the domestic league.

Casemiro: Real Madrid to Manchester United (£60m)

Casemiro: Real Madrid to Manchester United (£60m)

After signing Casemiro in the summer, Manchester United looks like a side transformed. Due to the Brazilian’s midfield impact, Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils are now in the top four of the PL table. Signed from Real Madrid, Casemiro made his first few Premier League appearances from the bench but has now become an integral part of the starting XI. Casemiro has started each of United’s last 11 Premier League games and played almost every minute. The 30-year-old scored two goals this season, registered three assists in his 15 appearances, and put in two man-of-the-match performances. He has, time and again, covered a lot of ground and run tirelessly. He’s aggressive when he wants the ball yet calm when he has the ball, which is a rare trait. His pass success rate reads an impressive 79.7 percent.

Darwin Nunez: Benfica to Liverpool (£64.3m)

Darwin Nunez: Benfica to Liverpool (£64.3m)

Liverpool completed the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a club-record fee of £85m. Since then, he has played 23 games and scored ten goals with three assists. After a sensational start to the season, where he scored a goal off the bench in the Community Shield and his Premier League debut at Fulham, Nunez also saw a red card against Crystal Palace for a headbutt in his first home game. This was followed by a slump in form before the WC, which did put him under scrutiny. But what has still given coach Jurgen Klopp optimism is his exceptional work ethic. His speed on and off the ball is quite eye-catching. He is one of the two players to run as quickly as Haaland this season. His top speed of 36.5 kilometers per hour has been bettered by only Everton’s Anthony Gordon this season. He is also third on the list of Premier League players when it comes to sprints during a game.

Erling Haaland: Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City (£51.5m)

Erling Haaland: Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City (£51.5m)

Erling Haaland signed a five-year deal to join Manchester City in the summer from Borussia Dortmund for £51.2 million. Since then, he has been the star of the City so far. Breaking records at will, Haaland scored 15 goals from nine league games and became the first player in Premier League history to score three consecutive hat-tricks in home games. So far, in 24 matches, he has netted 27 goals with three assists. With an expected average goal rate of 2.9 per game, Haaland is a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon, and he seems destined to break all sorts of goalscoring records in the years to come.

Potential Winter transfer deals

The winter transfer window is often described as quiet and slow. It enables clubs and managers to plan for a set period of time, knowing the players they have at their disposal. With all that being said, let’s take a look at which side would aim for the perfect signing to solve their problems for the season.

Arsenal and Alvaro Morata

Following the injury sustained by Gabriel Jesus, the Gunners could really do with an out-and-out striker to lead the line. Whilst Eddie Nketiah is perfectly capable, they need more teeth in attack if they are to continue their push for the title. Spanish forward Alvaro Morata could be the perfect solution. A loan move for Morata could be a good solution if Atleti allow a deal to be signed.

Arnaut Danjuma and Aston Villa

With Leon Bailey being the only natural wide attacker currently at manager Unai Emery’s disposal, former Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma is being heavily linked with a move to Villa Park. Danjuma already has Premier League experience with Bournemouth.

Carrasco/Rabiot and Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur have not shied away from business in the winter window and this time around a central midfielder is expected to be high on the list of priorities. Atleti’s Yannick Carrasco is reportedly available for the right price. Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has also emerged as a rumoured target.