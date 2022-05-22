Premier League Live: Liverpool or Manchester City? Who will be crowned champions?

Can the ex-es do Reds a favour?

There is no 21st century Liverpool legend bigger than Steven Gerrard. Not even Jurgen Klopp or Mo Salah. But an EPL title only, unfortunately, eluded him in the 2013-14 season, when Liverpool blew a massive lead, failed to win two of the last three games, and gift-wrapped the title to City. Gerrard, the hero until the home stretch, was recast as the fall guy. He continues to regret the season, least of all that infamous slip against Chelsea in the penultimate game. But Gerrard, now the Aston Villa coach, could make amends if his side could strangle Chelsea. Villa have been erratic for most of the season, but they have, historically, an uncanny knack of playing party-spoilers. There are other ex-Reds too among the Villans—striker Danny Ings and midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who was an influential figure that heartbreaking season. The Brazilian’s Twitter handle was flooded with messages from Liverpool fans, though he replied, saying: “I don't look at it that much anyway. My focus is only on the games we have.” Gerrard's words too did not bleed red, as he betrayed nothing of the loyalty towards the only club he had turned up for. “We’ll go out at the weekend and give it everything we’ve got to try and get points for Aston Villa and our supporters. If that inevitably helps Liverpool, fantastic, but my priority is to try and get points for Aston Villa.” But if his side does manage to beat City, the legend of Gerrard could only get larger. And an atonement for that infamous slip.

-- Sandip G