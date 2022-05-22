Premier League Live: Liverpool or Manchester City? Who will be crowned champions?

Premier League Live: After 10 drama-filled months in a season full of twists and turns, some of the key questions still have no answers ahead of the final day of the English Premier League season.
Will Manchester City be crowned the champions or Liverpool? Will Tottenham secure the point they need to seal the final Champions League spot ahead of Arsenal? And will Leeds United stay up or Burnley? Everything will be decided on the final day for the first time in Premier League history.
Man City won their first-ever league title back in 2012 thanks to an ‘Augeroooooo’ goal in the dying seconds of the game that clinched them the title when rivals Manchester United had a hand on the trophy. Could we expect a repeat of that epic night? Maybe former Liverpool players Steven Gerrard and Philipe Countinho, who are now at Aston Villa as manager and player respectively, will spoil Pep Guardiola’s party? Never say never in football.
Follow all the final day live action of the Premier League below:
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is typically upbeat before the game against the Wolves. He tells Sky Sports.
“We decided a while ago that we were men on a mission, and that’s what we’ve done since then. We try to win football games. It’s not getting in a rush, getting tense, it’s enjoying the opportunity. We have to win the football game, which is difficult enough given their line-up. That’s all I’m concerned about. And being in the right mood for this game. Outside the stadium it looks like it means a lot to the people today. We can only play one game, we cannot play two games. The plan is clear: we have to win, and then Stevie has to do the rest. What can I say?
Tottenham need one point to finish fourth. They play away at Norwich City, the poorest team in the league that has conceded 79 goals in 37 matches. Surely, they can't mess this up? But this is exactly the kind of thing Spurs would do.
'It's so Spurs-y' has now become a legitimate phrase. And there's a good reason for it. In May 2017, Sky Sports data showed that if the stats of the 2016 and 2017 seasons were taken together, Spurs would be the champions -- they had the best record in terms of most wins, points, goals scored and defensive performances. Yet, during their most golden period, Spurs choked at crucial stages and ended without a title. The same happened in the Champions League, when they let Juventus score twice in three minutes and got knocked out in the last-16. Already this season, they lost to relegation-threatened Burnley when they had a chance to make their move on the top four.
Can Spurs buck the trend? Or will they again go Spurs-y?
-- Mihir
Have a deeks at this mindboggling stat.
Premier League points since the start of 2018-19 season
Manchester City: 355, Liverpool: 354
This just shows how close things have been between both the two sides under Guardiola and Klopp. And how far ahead they have been from the rest of the competition. This isn't the first time the two teams went into the final game of the season with just a point separating them. In the 2018-19 season, City had 95 points from 37 games while Liverpool was on 94. We all remember how that ended.
Mo Salah is on the bench. I repeat. Salah is on the bench. The forward came off after 30 mins during the FA cup final due to an injury. He also missed their last game against Southhampton. Virgil van Dijk and Firmino are the other notable names on the Liverpool bench tonight. Meanwhile, Grealish and Sterling will be starting from the bench. Captain Fernandinho, who is leaving the club by the end of this season, gets a final swansong.
Brentford have organised the biggest police presence in their history, as they take on Leeds United on the final day of the season. This is in the wake of rising pitch invasion cases in the Premier League and in the lower-tier of English football. On Thursday, Everton fans stormed the Goodison Park pitch after their team secured top-flight survival with a win over Crystal Palace. A fan confronted Palace manager Patrick Vieira and was taken down by the latter. Before that, there was an incident at Nottingham Forest in the Championship, where Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp was headbutted. Writing for The Sun, Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney feared that such incidents could lead to 'a player being killed, quite easily'. Leeds are playing for their Premier League survival on Sunday, locked in a relegation scrap with Burnley. As the season draws to a close, the challenge for the authorities is to ensure that football hooliganism of the '80s doesn't rear its ugly head.
-- Shamik
There is no 21st century Liverpool legend bigger than Steven Gerrard. Not even Jurgen Klopp or Mo Salah. But an EPL title only, unfortunately, eluded him in the 2013-14 season, when Liverpool blew a massive lead, failed to win two of the last three games, and gift-wrapped the title to City. Gerrard, the hero until the home stretch, was recast as the fall guy. He continues to regret the season, least of all that infamous slip against Chelsea in the penultimate game. But Gerrard, now the Aston Villa coach, could make amends if his side could strangle Chelsea. Villa have been erratic for most of the season, but they have, historically, an uncanny knack of playing party-spoilers. There are other ex-Reds too among the Villans—striker Danny Ings and midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who was an influential figure that heartbreaking season. The Brazilian’s Twitter handle was flooded with messages from Liverpool fans, though he replied, saying: “I don't look at it that much anyway. My focus is only on the games we have.” Gerrard's words too did not bleed red, as he betrayed nothing of the loyalty towards the only club he had turned up for. “We’ll go out at the weekend and give it everything we’ve got to try and get points for Aston Villa and our supporters. If that inevitably helps Liverpool, fantastic, but my priority is to try and get points for Aston Villa.” But if his side does manage to beat City, the legend of Gerrard could only get larger. And an atonement for that infamous slip.
-- Sandip G
Salah leads the goal scoring charts but Son isn't far behind. He remains in contention for the coveted Golden Boot, with Spurs facing a relegated Norwich side. The team also be hoping to grab all three points and wrap up the final Champions League spot.
Mo Salah (Liverpool) – 22 goals
Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – 21 goals
Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd) – 18 goals
Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 16 goals
Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 15 goals
Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – 15 goals
Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – 15 goals
Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – 14 goals
Raheem Sterling (Man City) – 13 goals
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – 13 goals
Pep Guardiola has said that United faithful can join their celebrations if City secure the title. This was after he was informed that the United supporters would prefer City winning the league, not Liverpool.
"So United likes City more than Liverpool? Oh my God, I didn't know it. Welcome to United fans if they want to join us in the streets but they have to wear blue shirts, they have to wear it."
Guardiola's salt-on-wound quote
We will have one eye on Manchester City and Aston Villa game but will be closely following the other fixtures too tonight.
Arsenal vs Everton
Brentford vs Leeds
Brighton vs West Ham
Burnley vs Newcastle
Chelsea vs Watford
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
Leicester vs Southampton
Liverpool vs Wolves
Manchester City vs Aston Villa
Norwich vs Tottenham
