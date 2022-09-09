scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Premier League, EFL postpone next round of fixtures to mourn Queen

The queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96.

Team players stand on the pitch during minutes silence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II prior the Group B Europa Conference League soccer match between West Ham and FCSB Steaua Bucharest at London Stadium in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

The top flight Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) have postponed their next round of fixtures as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth, they said on Friday. The queen, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96.

“As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed,” it said in a statement.

“At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. “To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.” The EFL said all its fixtures from Sept. 9-10 will be postponed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...Premium
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India

“This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend,” the EFL said.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 04:47:35 pm
Next Story

Friday Buying Guide: Apple iPhone 14 series is here, should you upgrade or get iPhone 13 instead?

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Despite its razzle-dazzle, the film fails to entertain
Brahmastra review

Despite its razzle-dazzle, the film fails to entertain

'Court has realised the hollowness of case': Kappan's wife lauds SC verdict

'Court has realised the hollowness of case': Kappan's wife lauds SC verdict

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Amid PSI scam tumult, BJP in a pickle over BSY supporter’s ‘audio clips’

Amid PSI scam tumult, BJP in a pickle over BSY supporter’s ‘audio clips’

When Queen Elizabeth II was coronated in June 1953
Watch

When Queen Elizabeth II was coronated in June 1953

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Apple iPhone 14 series is here, should you upgrade or get iPhone 13 instead?
Friday Buying Guide

Apple iPhone 14 series is here, should you upgrade or get iPhone 13 instead?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Premium
Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virat Kohli
Asia Cup: Virat Kohli gets his 71st international century against Afghanistan
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 09: Latest News