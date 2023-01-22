Premier League: Crystal Palace frustrates Newcastle in 0-0 draw, Villa beat Southampton

Premier League: Newcastle made it 15 games unbeaten in the English Premier League and moved up to third after drawing with Crystal Palace 0-0 on Saturday.

But Eddie Howe’s team missed the chance to put added pressure on Arsenal and Manchester United, who face each other at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The result moved Newcastle level with United on points, having played a game more.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope kept his ninth straight clean sheet in all competitions.

Despite the visitors in London dominating the chances, Pope had to produce a crucial save to deny substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta what would have been a winner in the second half.

At the other end, Vicente Guaita was called into action to save from Alexander Isak and Fabian Schar.

It is the second time this week Palace has halted the momentum of one of the leading clubs after holding Manchester United to 1-1 on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Despite another positive result for Palace, the evening was marred when Wilfried Zaha, making his 450th start, pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the 65th minute.

Aston Villa beat PL bottom-dweller Southampton 1-0

Ollie Watkins’ second-half goal secured a 1-0 win for Aston Villa at Southampton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Watkins’ header in the 77th minute brought an end to Southampton’s three-game winning run in all competitions and left it rooted to the bottom of the table.

Advertisement

The home team was twice denied goals; once in the first half when Kyle Walker-Peters was adjudged offside, and again in the second when James Ward-Prowse’s strike was ruled out because of a foul in the buildup.

There was also a delay of several minutes just before halftime when all players were forced back to the locker room for safety reasons due to a drone flying over the stadium.

Southampton thought it broke the deadlock in the 25th when Walker-Peters got the final touch on a ball headed towards goal by Che Adams, only for him to be ruled offside.

Ward-Prowse’s goal was ruled out due to a foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi on Jacob Ramsey.

After surviving the two scares, Villa hit the winner when Watkins headed past Gavin Bazunu from a Douglas Luiz free kick.

Advertisement

The goal was also checked by VAR for a potential offside, before being allowed to stand.

Surridge seals point for Forest in 1-1 draw with Bournemouth

Advertisement

Sam Surridge came off the bench to score late and earn Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Against his former club, Surridge equalized in the 83rd minute at Vitality Stadium after Jaidon Anthony’s first-half goal.

Advertisement

Anthony’s finish looked set to end Bournemouth’s four-game losing streak in the top-flight and ease the pressure on coach Gary O’Neil.

But striker Surridge, who began his career with the Dorset club, poked home Brennan Johnson’s cross from close range.

The result dropped Bournemouth into the relegation zone, while O’Neil is still searching for his first win since being appointed permanent Cherries boss in November.

Forest maintained its momentum, which has seen it pick up 11 points from the last 18 available.

Bournemouth had not registered a top-flight goal or point since Nov. 12 but took the lead in the 28th minute.

Burkina Faso forward Dango Ouattara, signed from French club Lorient on Thursday for around $25 million, burst away from Renan Lodi on the right then crossed for Anthony to take a touch and find the far corner past Wayne Hennessey.

Surridge ensured the points were shared after his first league goal of the season.

Late Brighton goal clinches draw at Leicester in PL

Brighton scored two minutes from time to draw at Leicester 2-2 and maintain its assault on the English Premier League top five on Saturday.

The Seagulls missed the chance to move into the top five but climbed to sixth.

Substitute Evan Ferguson headed in Pervis Estupinan’s cross in off the post for the clincher.

Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton scored for Leicester to cancel out Kaoru Mitoma’s sensational opener.

Neat play from Alexis Mac Allister and Adam Lallana allowed Estupinan to find Mitoma on the left. The Japan international was given plenty of time to tease Timothy Castagne, cut inside and brilliantly curl the ball into the top corner from 20 yards.

Leicester led for only nine minutes. Still, the Foxes earned a point for the first time after falling behind this season and moved up to 14th in a congested mid-table.