Premier League confirms post-pandemic fixtures

The Premier League season will restart on June 17, three months after it was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On Friday, it confirmed the official fixtures for the first three rounds of the restarted season and revealed 33 games will be available on free-to-air TV.

The first two matches would be Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal.

The first full round of fixtures will begin with Norwich vs Southampton on Friday 19 June.

Tottenham host Manchester United on 19 June.

So far, 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus after 2,752 tests across the Premier League.

Ever since Leicester City’s 4-0 win against Aston Villa on March 9, no matches have been played in the top-flight of English football. The league was officially suspended on March 13.

Liverpool, searching for their first league title in 30 years, lead the standings by 25 points. Bournemouth, Aston Villa, and Norwich City are in the relegation places.

