Premier League: Chelsea beat Burnley 4-0, Coutinho stars in Villa’s 4-0 win

Chelsea scored four goals in a 21-minute burst at the start of the second half in a 4-0 win at Burnley in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Kai Havertz had two of the goals along with one each from Reece James and Christian Pulisic as Chelsea put aside the off-field turmoil sparked by its Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, who put the club up for sale this week.

Chelsea fans interrupted a pre-match minute’s applause, held to show solidarity with Ukraine, by chanting the name of Abramovich.

Burnley could have climbed out of the relegation zone with a win, and had the better of the chances in the first half, only to be ripped apart in the second half — starting with conceding three goals in seven minutes from the 48th.

James, playing his first league match in 2022, twisted and turned to create space in the penalty area before firing a low shot into the far corner.

Havertz, preferred up front to Romelu Lukaku, headed in Pulisic’s cross in the 53rd then bundled in a cross from James two minutes later.

A shellshocked Burnley conceded a fourth, in the 69th, when a cross from the left was diverted into the path of Pulisic, who was standing right in front of goal. The American had the simple task of converting the loose ball into the corner.

Ings, Coutinho star in Villa’s 4-0 win over Southampton

Philippe Coutinho gave a masterful display and Danny Ings offered Southampton a painful reminder of his prowess as Aston Villa’s revival continued in style with a 4-0 win in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Ings, who joined Villa from Southampton last summer, scored one and set up two others, while Coutinho netted once, claimed an assist for Douglas Luiz and could have had a hat trick as Steven Gerrard’s side made it successive victories.

Ollie Watkins scored Villa’s opening goal in its biggest win since beating Liverpool 7-2 in October 2020.

The end came to Saints’ five-match unbeaten run in the league.

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster made vital saves from Watkins, Coutinho and Ings to prevent an even heavier defeat.

Toney hat trick, Eriksen helps as Brentford tops Norwich 3-1

A hat trick from Ivan Toney saw Brentford claim a vital 3-1 win at last-placed Norwich in the English Premier League on the day Christian Eriksen took another positive step in his remarkable recovery.

Eriksen played the whole match for the Bees on Saturday and had a hand in the first two goals, almost nine months on from his cardiac arrest during the European Championship.

It was Eriksen’s corner which helped set up Toney’s opener in the 32nd before a second set-piece forced a penalty early in the second half, when Ben Gibson caught Pontus Jansson with a high foot.

Toney converted in the 52nd and Gibson’s misery was compounded soon after when he committed another foul inside the area and Toney completed his treble in the 58th.

Palace extends unbeaten away streak with 2-0 win vs Wolves

Crystal Palace extended its unbeaten away run in 2022 to five games with a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

It is the first time since June 2020 that the Eagles have claimed consecutive league wins away from Selhurst Park, having beaten Watford 4-1 in their previous road trip.