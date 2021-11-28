scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 28, 2021
Premier League: Burnley vs Tottenham postponed due to heavy snow at Turf Moor

By: AP | Burnley |
Updated: November 28, 2021 7:11:36 pm
Premier LeagueStaff workers clean snow from the pitch before the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor. (AP Photo)

Burnley’s Premier League match against Tottenham was postponed on Sunday after heavy snow and freezing conditions in northern England.

The announcement was made about 50 minutes before kickoff at Turf Moor.

