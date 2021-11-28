Premier League: Burnley vs Tottenham postponed due to heavy snow at Turf Moor

By: AP | Burnley |
Updated: November 28, 2021 7:11:36 pm
Burnley’s Premier League match against Tottenham was postponed on Sunday after heavy snow and freezing conditions in northern England.
Sean Dyche admiring the snowy Turf Moor pitch in just a white shirt ❄️ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iSkhzJ3jGo
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 28, 2021
The announcement was made about 50 minutes before kickoff at Turf Moor.
