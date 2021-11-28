Premier League: Burnley vs Tottenham postponed due to heavy snow at Turf Moor

Staff workers clean snow from the pitch before the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor. (AP Photo)

Burnley’s Premier League match against Tottenham was postponed on Sunday after heavy snow and freezing conditions in northern England.

Sean Dyche admiring the snowy Turf Moor pitch in just a white shirt ❄️ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iSkhzJ3jGo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 28, 2021

The announcement was made about 50 minutes before kickoff at Turf Moor.