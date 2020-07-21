Premier League: Brighton stays, Wolverhampton retake 6th place, Everton beat Sheffield

Brighton’s Dale Stephens, left, fights for the ball with Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Newcastle United at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, England, Monday, July 20, 2020. (Mike Hewitt/Pool via AP) Brighton’s Dale Stephens, left, fights for the ball with Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Newcastle United at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, England, Monday, July 20, 2020. (Mike Hewitt/Pool via AP)

Brighton did just enough to confirm its place in the English Premier League for next season by drawing at home to Newcastle 0-0 on Monday.

Brighton earned a point to move past West Ham and into 15th place, seven points clear of 18th-placed Aston Villa, which has two games left to play. That’s enough to ensure Brighton stays in the top division for a fourth season since promotion in 2017.

Leandro Trossard and Adam Webster had some of the better of Brighton’s few chances, with both saved by Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.



Substitute Andy Carroll could have won the game for Newcastle, but he headed wide from close range in the final minutes.

The draw was the fifth game in a row without a win for Newcastle, which had been targeting a finish in the top half of the Premier League before its recent slump. The decline has been accompanied by injuries and uncertainty over whether the club will be taken over by a Saudi Arabian consortium.

Wolverhampton beats Crystal Palace to retake 6th in EPL

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore, left, leaps in the air as he attempts to control the ball as Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend right, watches during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England , Monday, July 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Rickett,Pool)

Wolverhampton took back sixth place in the English Premier League after beating slumping Crystal Palace 2-0 on Monday, moving closer to qualifying for another season in the Europa League.

The win moved Wolves back above Tottenham with a one-point advantage ahead of the final day of the league season on Sunday. Wolves must face Chelsea; Tottenham gets Palace, which has lost its last seven games.

Daniel Podence, a winter signing from Olympiakos, scored his first Premier League goal in the 41st minute with a header into an unguarded net off a cross from Matt Doherty, who was in turn cued up by a smart lob from Joao Moutinho. Jonathan Castro showed off his footwork to score the second goal on the turn in the 68th.

“We wanted to be in Europe again and now we probably need to win at Chelsea to make sure we are again,” Doherty told broadcaster BT Sport. “I thought we probably started off a bit slow, bit flat in the first half, struggled to get going, but once we scored we got a bit more confident.”

Palace showed little sign of breaking its losing run, the club’s worst under manager Roy Hodgson. Jeff Schlupp sent a low shot narrowly wide in the first half on his first Premier League start of 2020 following injury problems. Palace lost defender Mamadou Sakho to a leg injury after 23 minutes.

Wolves’ European push was helped earlier in the evening when eighth-placed Sheffield United was beaten by Everton 1-0. That result, combined with the win for Wolves, meant Sheffield is no longer in with a chance of reaching the Europa League.

Wolves is still in this season’s Europa League, which was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It faces Podence’s old club, Olympiakos, in the second leg of their last-16 fixture on Aug. 6. The first leg went 1-1.

Richarlison goal gives Everton win over Sheffield United

Everton's Michael Keane, center left, defends against Sheffield United's Richairo Zivkovic during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Everton at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England, Monday, July 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Regan, Pool)

Sheffield United ran out of steam in its charge for European qualification in losing to Everton 1-0 on a header from Richarlison in the English Premier League on Monday.

Sheffield surprised many by not just comfortably avoiding relegation but challenging teams with much bigger financial resources in the fight for European places.

The defeat to Everton, combined with Wolverhampton beating Crystal Palace 2-0 later Monday, means Sheffield can no longer qualify for the Europa League for the first time.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed against the post just before halftime for Everton, and his team then scored in the opening minute of the second half.

Gylfi Sigurdsson hit a cross from deep on a free kick and Richarlison rose to head the ball in from near the penalty spot. Sheffield goalkeeper Dean Henderson got his fingers to the ball but couldn’t keep it out.

Sheffield had few chances to level the score. David McGoldrick had a shot blocked by 18-year-old defender Jarrad Branthwaite in his first top-division start, and also shot over the bar with the final kick of the game.

