Premier League receives boost as UK government aims for return of sport in June

Premier League is indefinitely suspended for the time being. (Source: AP Photo) Premier League is indefinitely suspended for the time being. (Source: AP Photo)

Sports events will be allowed to resume in England in June if there is no new spike in coronavirus infections but spectators will not be allowed into stadiums until “significantly later,” the government said Monday.

The announcement aids the Premier League’s plan to resume its season in June as it held a conference call on Monday with clubs about the logistics involved in playing again.

The national lockdown that was imposed in March and led to the shut down of sports is starting to be lifted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Step two of the government roadmap for easing the lockdown restrictions includes “permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind-closed-doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact.”

“To aid planning,” the document added, “the government’s current aim is that the second step will be made no earlier than Monday 1 June, subject to these conditions being satisfied. … Organizations should prepare accordingly.”

The challenge containing the coronavirus without a vaccine will mean sports will be staged without fans.

The government said permitting large crowds in stadiums again “may only be fully possible significantly later depending on the reduction in numbers of infections.”

