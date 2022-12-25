Premier League: Arsenal restart quest for title, well-rested Haaland leads Man City’s challenge and Man United prepare for life after Ronaldo

After a whirlwind month of international football during the World Cup, the focus shifts from countries to clubs as the English Premier League returns from Boxing Day (December 26) through to the New Year. The French, Spanish and German leagues will start after Christmas so the players plying their trade in these leagues will have some respite.

Here’s what to watch in the Premier League this week:

Brentford vs Tottenham (December 26, 6 PM)

Starting the proceedings after the break will be fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who will take on a Brentford team that pulled off a 2-1 upset win against second-placed Manchester City before the break. Since then, Brentford’s star striker Ivan Toney, who missed the plane to Qatar for England despite his fine form, has been charged with 262 alleged breaches of betting rules by the Football Association. It’ll be interesting to see if the Bees start him or opt to keep him out of the squad until the controversy around him subsides.

Spurs, meanwhile, have been blowing rather hot and cold all season with Antonio Conte’s men winning three and losing three of their last 6 Premier League matches. Harry Kane, who missed a decisive penalty which knocked England out of the World Cup against France in the quarterfinals, will look to put that behind him as he prepares for a demanding few months. Kane’s attacking partner Son Heung-min had a World Cup full of ups and downs as South Korea qualified for the Round Of 16 by the skin of their teeth, even defeating Portugal in the Group Stage, before being demolished by Brazil in the last 16. Both forwards will look to help Tottenham end the season inside top four, ensuring a Champions League place.

Arsenal vs West Ham (December 27, 1.30 AM)

Table toppers Arsenal will be without their talismanic forward Gabriel Jesus as the World Cup claimed its first victim from the club, with the Brazilian out for three months. The responsibility of scoring will be now on Eddie Nketiah, who has been used as more of an impact sub this year. The good news for Arsenal is that Gabriel Martinelli, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka have all returned back to the club without any fitness issues. They will take on West Ham United, who are winless in their last 3 games, having lost to Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Leicester City. They have a horrid away record with just one win in the entire first half of the campaign and the Emirates Stadium this season have been one of the toughest places to travel to. The Hammers have a ton of injuries to deal with as Kurt Zouma, Maxwell Cornet, Aaron Cresswell, Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca all in doubt to start against the Gunners. They will, however, be able to call on the services of Lucas Paquetá who had a stellar World Cup with Brazil before being knocked out of the tournament by Croatia in the quarterfinals.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest (December 28, 1.30 AM)

What’s changed for Manchester United after the World Cup you ask? A lot of things and probably nothing at the same time. Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club after terminating his contract in between Portugal’s World Cup campaign. Now, without his looming shadow over Old Trafford, United’s attacking lineup will have to step up. And there was a glimpse of that attacking threat when Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford both scored against Burnley in the Carabao Cup in their return to competitive action after the World Cup. With Bruno Fernandes in tow and Alejandro Garnacho waiting in the wings after his last-gasp winner to seal three points against Fulham, United have a treasure trove of attack in their hands, even without the presence of an unfit Jadon Sancho. The point of worry will be their central defence with both Raphael Varane as well as Lisandro Martinez unavailable for selection after they clashed against each other in the World Cup final. Without them, United’s centre-back options are pretty limited. It became so dire that against Burnley, Casemiro had to be played in that position. Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are enjoying a high at the moment with the newly promoted outfit having avoided a loss in their last 3 matches. Former United player Jesse Lingard will be a likely candidate to start after his goal against Blackburn during the midweek.

Manchester City vs Leeds United (December 29, 1.30 AM)

The Premier League’s top scorer Erling Haaland will be back in action as a marauding Manchester City take on Leeds United. The Norwegian has been well rested as his nation failed to qualify for the World Cup and he must have been itching to get back in action. Liverpool found out the hard way in midweek what a properly rested Haaland can do as he got on the scoresheet in Manchester city’s 3-2 win against the Merseyside outfit in a Carabao Cup clash on Thursday. Kevin de Bruyne, who had a terrible World Cup after Belgium were knocked out in the first round, also started the Liverpool match and provided two assists. The likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Riyad Mahrez and Nathan Ake were in the starting lineup as John Stones, Jack Grealish, as well as Phil Foden, came off the bench. That does not bode well for Leeds as the World Cup stars from Manchester City look on top of their game. However, Leeds were having an upturn in form before the break with a shocking win over Liverpool, a close 4-3 victory against Bournemouth and a narrow 4-3 defeat against Tottenham. The pause came at the worst possible time for Leeds as they look to recapture their edge and climb out of the relegation spot.

Honourable mentions

Chelsea vs Bournemouth (December 27, 11 PM)

Aston villa vs Liverpool (December 26, 11 PM)