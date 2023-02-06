scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Premier League accuses Man City of financial breaches

City are alleged to have breached rules relating to the provision of accurate financial information.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Manchester City have been referred to an independent commission over alleged breaches of Premier League finance rules, England’s top-flight soccer league said on Monday.

The breaches stretch from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign, the league added.

City are also charged with failing to comply with Premier League’s rules requiring clubs to follow UEFA’s financial fair play regulations from the 2013-14 to 2017-18 seasons and failing to follow the Premier League’s rules on profit and sustainability from the 2015-16 to 2017-18 seasons.

“The members of the Commission will be appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“The proceedings before the Commission will… be confidential and heard in private.

“The Premier League will be making no further comment in respect of this matter until further notice.”

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 16:20 IST
