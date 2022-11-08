scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Premier League 2023-24 season to kick off Aug 12

The campaign will finish on May 19, 2024, while the mid-season player break is scheduled for Jan. 13-20.

The 2023-24 Premier League season will kick off on Aug. 12 and will have a mid-season player break in January. (SOURCE: Goal.com)

The 2023-24 Premier League season will kick off on Aug. 12 and will have a mid-season player break in January, the English top-flight league said on Tuesday.

This season will be paused after the coming weekend’s games for the mid-season World Cup in Qatar, and it will resume on Dec. 26 with Boxing Day fixtures.

The final match round of the season is scheduled for May 28, giving players nearly 11 weeks before the next season kicks off.

“The season schedule returns to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic and the FIFA World Cup 2022, which provided disruption during the previous three seasons,” the league said.

“In keeping with commitments made to clubs this season to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...Premium
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...Premium
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?Premium
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war

The 2023-24 campaign will finish on May 19, 2024, while the mid-season player break is scheduled for Jan. 13-20.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 08:11:44 pm
Next Story

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon to star in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
In Pics: IND defeat ZIM by 71 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 08: Latest News