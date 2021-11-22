Tottenham seal comeback win against Leeds; Manchester City go second

Sergio Reguilon’s first goal for Tottenham Hotspur earned his side a 2-1 victory over Leeds United in manager Antonio Conte’s first home Premier League game in charge on Sunday.

The Spanish left back tucked home a rebound in the 69th minute to seal a comeback win for Tottenham Hotspur who were abysmal in the first half and trailed to Daniel James’s opener.

Tottenham were booed off at halftime but whatever words of wisdom Conte offered inspired quite a transformation with the hosts vastly improved after the interval.

After Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were both denied equalisers by the woodwork, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalised with a left-footed finish from the edge of the area in the 58th minute as the hosts began to dominate.

Reguilon then sealed Tottenham’s first win in four league games to lift them above Manchester United into seventh place with 19 points from 12 games.

An injury-hit Leeds team appeared to run out of steam in the second half and defeat left them one place and two points above the relegation zone with 11 points.

Man City ease past Everton to go second

Manchester City moved back to second in the Premier League after a stylish 3-0 win over Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as Pep Guardiola’s side responded to convincing Chelsea and Liverpool wins with a reminder of their class.

Champions City dominated possession from the start against an Everton side that struggled to get a foothold in the game, but created few real openings in the opening half hour.

Guardiola was left frustrated when a penalty was awarded after Raheem Sterling went down under challenge from Michael Keane but referee Stuart Attwell overturned his decision after reviewing the incident at the pitchside monitor.

Sterling did put City ahead a minute before the break, side-footing home after a magnificent pass, struck with the outside of his foot, by full back Joao Cancelo.

Spanish midfielder Rodri made it 2-0 with a thundering long-strike from over 20 metres out that whistled past Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

Sterling missed a great chance to end the contest but mis-controlled the ball in front of goal after a low cross from Riyad Mahrez.

Cole Palmer, the 19-year-old making his first Premier League start, had set Mahrez through for that opportunity and it was his blocked shot was pounced on by Bernardo Silva who calmly slotted home the third.

Chelsea lead the table on 29 points, with City three points behind and Liverpool one further back in third.

Rafa Benitez’s Everton are without a win in six games and are 11th on 15 points.