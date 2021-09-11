Premier League: Manchester City win 1-0 against Leicester, Arsenal notch first win

Bernardo Silva scored the only goal as Manchester City grabbed a vital 1-0 win at Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday to climb to second place in the table behind rivals Manchester United.

Leicester defender Jannik Vestergaard missed a golden chance from an early corner, but he could not get a clean connection on his header and it sailed over the bar.

FULL-TIME Leicester 0-1 Man City Bernardo Silva’s second-half strike makes all the difference #LEIMCI pic.twitter.com/vuzMNegQH2 — Premier League (@premierleague) September 11, 2021

City striker Ferran Torres had a number of decent chances in the first half but Kasper Schmeichel managed to avert the danger.

Jamie Vardy had a goal ruled out for offside four minutes into the second half but it was Manchester City who finally broke the deadlock as Silva pounced on a loose ball in the box to fire home in the 62nd minute.

Leiecester piled forward looking for an equaliser and Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman both went close, but Ederson was alert and quick off his line to save.

Manchester City moved up second spot on nine points after four games, ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion on goal difference and one point behind Manchester United.

READ | Ronaldo debut double as United overwhelm Newcastle

Aubameyang strikes to give Arsenal first league win

Arsenal moved off the bottom of the Premier League standings and scored their first goal of the campaign after captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s scrambled 66th-minute effort gave them a 1-0 home win over Norwich City on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side produced an improved performance after their opening three defeats but were made to work hard by a rugged Norwich side before Aubameyang, who missed two first-half chances, broke the deadlock.

The Gabonese striker fired wide in the 10th minute and was denied in the 20th by a superb save from visiting goalkeeper Tim Krul before Takehiro Tomiyasu volleyed over the bar for the dominant hosts on the stroke of halftime.

A timely intervention by left back Brandon Williams kept out a Nicolas Pepe sitter for Arsenal shortly after the break before the Ivorian played a major role in Aubameyang’s goal, given after a VAR check for offside.

Pepe twice hit the post within a few seconds from a flowing move and the second rebound fell kindly to Aubameyang, who was perfectly positioned to tuck the ball into an empty net.

The result lifted Arsenal to 16th place on three points from four games while Norwich, who are still looking for their first point of the season, slipped to the bottom of the table.

Palace late show ends Spurs’ perfect start

Odsonne Edouard scored twice on his debut to help Crystal Palace to a comprehensive 3-0 Premier League win over 10-man Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Spurs centre-back Japhet Tanganga was shown a second yellow card in the 58th minute for a foul on Jordan Ayew, five minutes after the defender was adjudged to have illegally blocked winger Wilfried Zaha.

Odsonne Edouard is averaging 15 goals per Premier League game. We don’t make the rules.#CPFC | #CRYTOT pic.twitter.com/ulG2dChd7T — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 11, 2021

Matters got worse for the visitors as Palace were awarded a penalty when Ben Davies handled from a Conor Gallagher cross in the 75th minute, and Zaha dispatched the spot-kick past Hugo Lloris.

Palace scored again six minutes from time through Edouard, who slotted home from Zaha’s cross 27 seconds after coming on, and the Frenchman, who joined Palace from Celtic, completed his dream debut in stoppage time following a slick team move.

Earlier, Spurs, who were without the injured Son Heung-min and had to take off Eric Dier due to a suspected ankle problem after just 12 minutes, struggled to get going in attack and had just one shot on target in the game.

Wolves claim first league win of season at Watford

Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed their first three points of the Premier League season at Watford on Saturday as Bruno Lage’s side came away with a 2-0 victory after dominating the second half.

FULL-TIME Watford 0-2 Wolves Hwang Hee-chan’s first #PL goal seals Wolves’ first #PL victory of the season, following Sierralta’s own goal#WATWOL pic.twitter.com/0BuSFIIuEz — Premier League (@premierleague) September 11, 2021

After a goalless first half, Wolves’ constant pressure in the second period finally paid off in the 74th minute when Watford defender Francisco Sierralta attempted to clear a cross from a short corner but headed the ball into his own net.

Wolves doubled the lead nine minutes later when new signing Hwang Hee-Chan pounced on a loose ball in a goal mouth scramble to prod home.

Wolves, who lost their first three games 1-0, moved out of the relegation zone and up to 13th in the standings, two places above Watford.