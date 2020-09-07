Premier League 2020: The ins and outs of the summer transfer window

(L-R-L) Adam Lallana of Brighton, Kai Havertz of Chelsea, Kostas Tsimikas of Liverpool, Ferran Torres of Manchester City. (Source: Twitter)

Just seven weeks after the conclusion of the previous season, the Premier League is set to kickstart its 2020/21 season with numerous fresh faces behind closed doors from Saturday.

Because of the prevalent coronavirus pandemic, the fabric of the sport has undergone various changes, but the thrills and the disappointments surrounding new transfers at the clubs has somewhat remained the same, mostly because of Chelsea’s activity in the summer window.

While Liverpool have shied away from adding players to their title-winning squad, their rivals have been quite busy with the money and the signings — Manchester City (£65m), Manchester United (£35m), Chelsea (£203m), Tottenham Hotspur (£30m), and Arsenal (£41m).

So who are all the new signings for each of the 20 clubs?

ARSENAL (managed by Mikel Arteta)

INS: Gabriel Magalhães (£27m, Lille), Willian (free, Chelsea), Pablo Mari (£14m, Flamengo), Cedric Soares (free, Southampton), Dani Ceballos (loan, Real Madrid)

OUTS: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (free, Roma)

ASTON VILLA (managed by Dean Smith)

INS: Matty Cash (£16m, Nottingham Forest)

OUTS: Borja Baston (free, Leganes), James Chester (free, Stoke)

BRIGHTON (managed by Graham Potter)

INS: Adam Lallana (free, Liverpool), Joel Veltman (£900k, Ajax), Lars Dendoncker (undisclosed, Brugge)

OUTS: Anthony Knockaert (£15m, Fulham), Martin Montoya (£1.8m, Real Betis), Leon Balogun (undisclosed, Rangers), Aaron Mooy (£4m, Shanghai SIPG), Glenn Murray (loan, Watford)

BURNLEY (managed by Sean Dyche)

INS: Will Norris (free, Wolves)

OUTS: Aaron Lennon (released), Joe Hart (free, Spurs), Jeff Hendrick (free, Newcastle)

CHELSEA (managed by Frank Lampard)

INS: Kai Havertz (£72m, Leverkusen), Timo Werner (£47.5m, Leipzig), Hakim Ziyech (£33.6m, Ajax), Ben Chilwell (£50m, Leicester), Thiago Silva (free, PSG), Malang Sarr (free, Nice)

OUTS: Alvaro Morata (£59m, Atletico), Willian (free, Arsenal), Pedro (free, Roma), Mario Pasalic (£13.5m, Atalanta)

Hakim Ziyech 19-20:

8 goals

21 assists Timo Werner 19-20:

34 goals

12 assists Kai Havertz 19-20:

18 goals

CRYSTAL PALACE (managed by Roy Hodgson)

INS: Eberechi Eze (£16m, QPR), Nathan Ferguson (free, WBA)

OUTS: Jason Lokilo (free, Doncaster)

EVERTON (managed by Carlo Ancelotti)

INS: Allan (£22.5m, Napoli), Abdoulaye Doucoure (£20m, Watford)

OUTS: Morgan Schneiderlin (£2m, Nice), Maarten Stekelenburg (free, Ajax), Oumar Niasse (released), Fraser Hornby (£1.8m, Reims)

FULHAM (managed by Scott Parker)

INS: Anthony Knockaert (£15m, Brighton), Mario Lemina (loan, Southampton), Harrison Reed (£6m, Southampton), Antonee Robinson (£1.9m, Wigan)

OUTS: Alfie Mawson (loan, Bristol City)

LEEDS UNITED (managed by Marcelo Bielsa)

INS: Rodrigo (£30m, Valencia), Robin Koch (£13m, Freiburg), Helder Costa (£16m, Wolves), Ilan Meslier (£5m, Lorient), Joel Gelhardt (£1.5m, Wigan)

OUTS: none

LEICESTER CITY (managed by Brendan Rodgers)

INS: Timothy Castagne (£21.5m, Atalanta)

OUTS: Ben Chilwell (£50m, Chelsea), Bartosz Kapustka (undisclosed, Legia Warsaw)

LIVERPOOL (managed by Jurgen Klopp)

INS: Kostas Tsimikas (£12m, Olympiacos)

OUTS: Dejan Lovren (£11m, Zenit), Adam Lallana (free, Brighton), Nathaniel Clyne (released), Pedro Chirivella (free, Nantes), Ovie Ejaria (undisclosed, Reading)

MANCHESTER CITY (managed by Pep Guardiola)

INS: Nathan Ake (£41m, Bournemouth), Ferran Torres (£22m, Valencia), Scott Carson (loan, Derby), Yan Couto (undisclosed, Curitiba)

OUTS: Leroy Sane (£41m, Bayern), David Silva (free, Real Sociedad), Claudio Bravo (free, Real Betis), Thierry Ambrose (£1.8m, Metz)

MANCHESTER UNITED (managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer)

INS: Donny van de Beek (£35m, Ajax), Odion Ighalo (loan, Shanghai Shenhua)

OUTS: Alexis Sanchez (free, Inter), Angel Gomes (free, Lille), Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (free, Oldham), Tahith Chong (loan, Werder)

NEWCASTLE UNITED (managed by Steve Bruce)

INS: Callum Wilson (£20m, Bournemouth), Jeff Hendrick (free, Burnley), Mark Gillespie (free, Motherwell)

OUTS: Jack Colback (free, Nottingham Forest)

SHEFFIELD UNITED (managed by Chris Wilder)

INS: Aaron Ramsdale (£18.5m, Bournemouth), Wes Foderingham (free, Rangers)

OUTS: Callum Gribbin (undisclosed, Barrow)

SOUTHAMPTON (managed by Ralph Hasenhüttl)

INS: Kyle Walker-Peters (£12m, Spurs), Mohamed Salisu (£11m, Real Valladolid)

OUTS: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£15m, Spurs), Cedric Soares (free, Arsenal), Harrison Reed (£6m, Fulham), Mario Lemina (loan, Fulham), Mohamed Elyounoussi (loan, Celtic)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (managed by Jose Mourinho)

INS: Matt Doherty (£15m, Wolves), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£15m, Southampton), Joe Hart (free, Burnley), Alfie Devine (undisclosed, Wigan)

OUTS: Jan Vertonghen (free, Benfica), Victor Wanyama (free, Montreal Impact), Kyle Walker-Peters (£12m, Southampton), Michel Vorm (released)

WEST BROM (managed by Slaven Bilic)

INS: Grady Diangana (£18m, West Ham), Matheus Pereira (£9m, Sporting CP), Cedric Kipre (£1m, Wigan), David Button (£1m, Brighton)

OUTS: Chris Brunt (released), Nathan Ferguson (free, Crystal Palace), Jonathan Leko (undisclosed, Birmingham)

WEST HAM (managed by David Moyes)

INS: Thomas Soucek (£19m, Slavia Prague)

OUTS: Grady Diangana (£18m, West Brom), Alban Ajeti (£4.5m, Celtic), Jordan Hugill (£5m, Norwich), Pablo Zabaleta (released), Roberto (free, Real Valladolid), Carlos Sanchez (released)

WOLVES (managed by Nuno Espirito Santo)

INS: Fabio Silva (£35m, Porto), Marcal (£1.8m, Lyon)

OUTS: Helder Costa (£16m, Leeds), Matt Doherty (£15m, Spurs), Morgan Gibbs-White (loan, Swansea)

