Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Premier League 2020: live streaming, fixtures, when and where to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal?

Premier League 2020 Football Live Score Streaming Online: After the opening match of the restart between Villa-Sheffield, all eyes will shift to the Etihad Stadium.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 17, 2020 5:11:28 pm
Premier League 2020 Football Match Live Score Streaming Online: After almost a 100-day wait, Premier League will be back in action on Wednesday with two matches from the yet-to-be-finished game week. The league will restart with a subdued atmosphere with a host of health protocols replacing the fans.

As it stands, Liverpool is on course to win its first title in 30 years as they have a massive 25-point lead over their nearest rivals, Manchester City. The drama is elsewhere as the race for UEFA Champions League qualification is primed for an exciting finish with seven teams in contention, from third-placed Leicester City down to ninth-placed Arsenal.

When does the Premier League 2019/20 restart?

The Premier League kickstarts after the three-month shutdown on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

What time are the Premier League 2019/20 matches?

The Premier League will restart with two matches — Aston Villa vs Sheffield United (10:30 PM IST on Wednesday) and Manchester City vs Arsenal (12:45 AM IST on Thursday).

The other matches in the collective gameweek are on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and on Tuesday. Most notably, Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester United on 12:45 AM on Saturday.

Where will the Premier League 2019/20 matches be telecasted?

The Premier League matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Where will the Premier League 2019/20 matches be live streamed?

The Premier League matches will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow live updates and commentary at indianexpress.com.

