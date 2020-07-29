From Vardy to Van Dijk: The standout stats of Premier League 2019/20 season

The 2019/20 Premier League season saw a host of records made, broken, and equalled. (Source: Reuters) The 2019/20 Premier League season saw a host of records made, broken, and equalled. (Source: Reuters)

Despite a three-month halt, the 2019/20 Premier League season crossed the finish line on Sunday with its share of suspense and drama, marking the end of the longest-ever (352 days) domestic top-tier season in England.

Liverpool lifted their first domestic title in 30 years in record fashion as they won the league with seven matches to spare. With a final day win over Newcastle, Jurgen Klopp’s men finished the season on 99 points from 38 matches — the second-highest points tally after Manchester City’s 100 in 2017/18 season.

Manchester City finished 18 points behind the Reds on the second spot after an above-average performance. Following them, Manchester United and Chelsea finished third and fourth respectively after a dramatic final day involving fifth-placed Leicester and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The North London clubs — Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal — had a below-par season with Jose Mourinho’s Spurs finishing sixth and qualifying for UEFA Europa League next season. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal ended the season on eighth place — their lowest finish in 25 years.

— Jamie Vardy became the oldest player in Premier League history to win the Golden Boot award (33 years of age) after eclipsing Didier Drogba’s 29 goal-season in the 2009/10 season at 32 years of age.

— Kevin De Bruyne tied Thierry Henry’s all-time Premier League assist record (20) this season with a final day assist to Raheem Sterling against Norwich City. He also set a new Premier League record for most chances created from open play (104) beating Eden Hazard’s previous record (98).

— Virgil van Dijk became only the fifth outfield player in Premier League history to win the title and play every single minute of the league campaign. The other four: Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta (16/17), Leicester City’s Wes Morgan (15/16), Chelsea’s John Terry (14/15), Manchester United’s Gary Pallister (92/93).

— Mason Greenwood became the first English teenager to score 10+ goals in a Premier League campaign since Wayne Rooney in the 2004/05 season.

Marcus Rashford netting a penalty against Leicester City. (Source: Reuters) Marcus Rashford netting a penalty against Leicester City. (Source: Reuters)

— Manchester United scored 14 penalties during the 2019/20 campaign, a record for a team in a single Premier League season.

— For the first time in Premier League history, the top three scorers in the league didn’t play for any team which finished in the top four. Jamie Vardy (23 goals) finished fifth with Leicester City, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (22 goals) finished eighth with Arsenal, and Danny Ings (22 goals) finished 11th with Southampton.

— Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool equalled Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City Premier League record of most wins in a single top-flight season (32).

— Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti finished a league season in the bottom half for the first time in his 25-year managerial career. The 61-year-old has won domestic titles in England, Italy, Germany, and France, and has won three UEFA Champions League in his career.

— Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson recorded the same number of Premier League assists in 2019/20 as Raheem Sterling (1). The Manchester City forward scored 20 league goals for the first time in his career.

— David Luiz gave away five penalties for Arsenal in the league during 2019/20, the most by a player in a single campaign in Premier League history.

Son Heung-min completed a three-week basic military training course in South Korea in May. (Source: File) Son Heung-min completed a three-week basic military training course in South Korea in May. (Source: File)

— Heung-min Son became the first player in Premier League history to score 10 goals, record 10 assists, and complete military service in the same season.

— Only three players scored both 10 or more goals and recorded 10 or more assists in the Premier League this season: Mohamed Salah (19 goals, 10 assists), Kevin De Bruyne (13 goals, 20 assists), and Heung-min Son (11 goals, 10 assists).

— Adama Traore set a new Premier League record for most take-ons (beating his man) in a single Premier League campaign (183) surpassing Eden Hazard’s previous record (180).

— Since Leicester beat Southampton 9-0 in October 2019, the Saints earned more points in the league (44) than the Foxes (42) throughout the remainder of the season. Southampton’s final goal difference in the league this season was -9.

— Sheffield United managed their largest points tally (54 points) and achieved their highest finish (9th) during their time in the Premier League this season.

