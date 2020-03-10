Prabir Das earns much-deserved spotlight for ATK’s run to ISL final

Prabir Das had a night to remember on Sunday. (Source: File Photo) Prabir Das had a night to remember on Sunday. (Source: File Photo)

At 26, Prabir Das’ career was done. Or so he thought. And his mother, too.

There wasn’t much of a ‘career’, to begin with: not even 50 league matches in the four seasons from 2013-14 to 2016-17, switching teams almost every term, playing in different areas of the pitch. Even the knee injury that threatened to end his career occurred during training while away on a pre-season camp with Indian Super League side ATK before last season. Many were convinced the injury would bring the curtain down on a largely anonymous career. Das’ family, too, was among those pessimistic about his chances of making a comeback.

If one saw Das run down the right flank against Bengaluru FC on Sunday, troubling makeshift left-back Nili Perdomo, or tracking back and performing defensive duties, it would be tough to believe this was the same defender who, not too long ago, was on crutches and staring at a premature end to his career. “It was a huge setback for me not playing for a year. My mother had told me that she was concerned whether I could make a comeback,” Das was quoted as saying by Goal.

ATK strikers Roy Krishna and David Williams may have scored the goals that ousted the defending champions and took the Kolkata-based side to yet another ISL final, but Das’ contribution hasn’t gone unnoticed. Down 2-0 on aggregate, and with Bengaluru looking comfortable on the night, it was Das’ inch-perfect cross for Krishna that triggered ATK’s fightback. And he completed the comeback too, with another cross that Williams headed past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Among Indian players, Das has been a revelation this term. A lot of focus before the season was on the likes of Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad and Udanta Singh. Even in the ATK squad, there was plenty of curiosity over Michael Soosairaj and the hype around him and Pritam Kotal’s chances of cementing a spot in the national team. Das, however, wasn’t on the radar for many.

That changed, though, when the season began with the Indian Arrows graduate seamlessly fitting in Antonio Habas’ 3-5-2 formation, wherein he operated as a wing-back. Das has never had a vast array of attributes in his repertoire. Speed has been his key virtue. Habas has harnessed that feature of his game by giving him the freedom on the wings. And Das combined that with his crossing ability, regularly feeding the forwards with quality balls to make ATK one of the most dangerous attacking sides.

His performances were noticed by national team coach Igor Stimac, who has barely put a foot wrong with respect to player selection. Das earned a much-deserved national team call-up for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifier against Qatar. The match has now been postponed due to the coronavirus scare.

But it is only a matter of time before Das makes his senior international debut. Not bad for someone who believed his career was done just a year ago.

Confusion over continental berths

The All India Football Federation, on Tuesday, confirmed that the ISL champions will get the additional slot allotted by the Asian Football Confederation to India for continental tournaments. According to the federation, the team that tops the ISL after the league stage would get the AFC Champions League berth, I-League winners would get the AFC Cup slot and the winner of the ISL final will get to compete in the AFC Cup playoffs.

However, their statement did not clarify the ongoing confusion. FC Goa, who topped the league table, will be competing in the 2021 AFC Champions League while Mohun Bagan, who won the I-League title on Tuesday, will get the AFC Cup slot. Meanwhile, ATK, who are in the ISL final, are in contention for the third Asian berth.

However, with ATK and Mohun Bagan merging next season, it is uncertain what happens then: will ATK and Bagan get direct entry into the AFC Cup or will they get the playoff spot, since they will compete in the ISL? And consequently, what happens to Bagan’s AFC Cup spot?

The rumour is that ATK and Bagan will get a direct entry into the AFC Cup while the second-placed team in the I-League, currently East Bengal, will get the playoff berth. A confirmation, however, is likely only after the ISL and I-League seasons conclude.

