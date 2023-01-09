‘Pound shop Emi Martinez’ Alvarez nets a penalty after the goalie Kepa Arrizabalaga tries Martinez’s like intimidatory tactics

Julian Alvarez has spoken about his talk with the Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga just before he converted a penalty for Manchester City in the FA Cup.

As he placed the ball on the spot, Arrizabalaga had come pretty close to say a few words; Alvarez kicked it to the extreme right, beating the diving goalie who had guess the side right but couldn’t get across in time.

¡CON LA ARAÑA NO! Las declaraciones de Julián Álvarez tras convertirle a Kepa de penal, quien intentó hacer "La gran Dibu Martínez" en la #FACUPxESPN. pic.twitter.com/n7SifwFWXL — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) January 8, 2023

“You try to do your thing, it doesn’t bother me at all,” Julián Álvarez said after the game. “I try to be focused on what is mine, I had already decided to kick there and it was a goal,” closed the player. Alvarez has eight goals for City.

“Not quite Emi Martinez, is he?”, said the BBC commentator, the former player Micah Richards before Gary Lineker piped up, “Pound shop Emi Martinez”. When watching the replay of Kepa’s exchange with Alvarez, Lineker said: “What about this… I think Alvarez is probably saying, ‘mate, I’ve just won a gold medal at the World Cup, I’m not worried about you’.’

“Manchester City have been fantastic in every single position,” Alan Shearer said about the game. “They have dominated all over the pitch and been sensational. From a Chelsea point of view, that is not acceptable, that performance. I said they needed some energy, character, all of those things.