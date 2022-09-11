scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Graham Potter hopes Brighton fans understand his move to Chelsea

Graham Potter's last match as Brighton manager was a 5-2 win over Leicester City that moved them up to fourth in the table, three points above Chelsea.

Graham Potter (2)Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter before the match. ( Source : Reuters )

New Chelsea manager Graham Potter has penned a farewell letter to the fans of his former club Brighton & Hove Albion, asking for forgiveness for his abrupt departure and hoping they understood his reasons.

Potter was confirmed as Chelsea manager on Thursday, just over 24 hours after the London club sacked Thomas Tuchel. The Englishman, who has earned a reputation as a coach who can significantly improve his players, led Brighton to their best top-flight finish last season when the south coast club finished ninth in the Premier League.

“For some I recognise that the change that comes so suddenly in football can be hard to accept. I may not be able to persuade you all to forgive my departure – but I would at least like to take the chance to say thank you,” Potter wrote. “I hope that you will understand that at this stage of my career, I felt I had to grasp a new opportunity.”

Potter’s last match as Brighton manager was a 5-2 win over Leicester City that moved them up to fourth in the table, three points above Chelsea.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...

“I did not know at the time that it would be the end, but looking back now we played so well. There was so much positivity around the club,” Potter added.

“The last few days have been an unexpected whirlwind. Leaving the training ground for the last time was a poignant moment.
“To my successor, whoever that may be, I would say, congratulations. You’ll be working for a great club with a fantastic squad, supported by a great chairman and board.”

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 04:33:51 pm
Next Story

Hansal Mehta reviews Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra: ‘Really enjoyed it, second part is going to be huge…’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Letter from the Opinions Editor: The world view from Kartavya Path

Letter from the Opinions Editor: The world view from Kartavya Path

Premium
Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi’s armour
Express Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi’s armour

Premium
New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'
Interview

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode
First impression

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode

Bimal Patel, the man steering most of Modi govt's pet projects
Sunday Story

Bimal Patel, the man steering most of Modi govt's pet projects

Premium
Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Mumbai boy is first amongst PwD candidates to rank 26 in general category
JEE Advanced 2022

Mumbai boy is first amongst PwD candidates to rank 26 in general category

Three surprises at Apple’s Far Out event that you might have missed

Three surprises at Apple’s Far Out event that you might have missed

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virat Kohli
Asia Cup: Virat Kohli gets his 71st international century against Afghanistan
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 11: Latest News