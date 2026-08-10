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Post-Guardiola era beckons in Premier League with churn not seen since World War II

Mikel Arteta is frontrunner to build a legacy but others like Xabi Alonso can establish a new hierarchy

Xabi Alonso, Mikel Arteta and Enzo Maresca are among those in the running to be the Premier League's next superpower manager with the exit of Pep Guardiola. (AP Photo)Xabi Alonso, Mikel Arteta and Enzo Maresca are among those in the running to be the Premier League's next superpower manager with the exit of Pep Guardiola. (AP Photo)
Written by: Sandip G
6 min readAug 10, 2026 10:44 AM IST First published on: Aug 10, 2026 at 10:18 AM IST

No player is bigger than the club; no manager is bigger than the league either. The Premier League has endured the departures of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger; Jurgen Klopp and the many iterations of Jose Mourinho. So it will eventually reconcile with the departure of Pep Guardiola, even if Manchester City might or might not waddle through the post-Ferguson kind of apocalypse United suffers.

Little doubt that with Guardiola, the league would lose a slice of its identity, glitter, and even aura. The Premier League considerably owes its supremacy and pride to the Spaniard who remoulded the league with his ideals. It could be the most symbolic moment in the league since the arrival of Roman Abramovich and his bottomless coffers of petrodollars; it could be a season of flex and flux, renewal and regeneration, of an impressionable cast of managers, most of them worshippers of Guardiola, dreaming to be the next manager-idol, the next Guardiola. It would be a battle of wannabe superpower managers.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
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