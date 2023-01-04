scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Post his World Cup triumph, Lisandro Martinez misses friend’s wedding to return to Manchester United

The 24-year-old was invited to Nicolas Tagliafico's wedding to girlfriend Carolina Calvagni back in their native Argentina. Nicolas Tagliafico is a La Albiceleste teammate and former Ajax teammate.

Argentina’s defender Lisandro Martinez (Twitter/UtdPlug)
Post his World Cup triumph, Lisandro Martinez misses friend's wedding to return to Manchester United
Turning down an invite to a friend’s wedding due to his Premier League commitments, Argentina’s defender Lisandro Martinez has demonstrated an elite mentality yet again.

Turning down an invite to a friend's wedding due to his Premier League commitments, Argentina's defender Lisandro Martinez has demonstrated an elite mentality yet again.

Tagliafico appeared in the ceremony with the World Cup trophy and donned his medal of victory. The ceremony took place one year after a low-key civic service because of COVID-19.

Martinez helped Argentina lift the World Cup for the 3rd time in Qatar last year. He was given some time off to celebrate the World Cup triumph as he had been occupied with his national side a lot lately. After FIFA, he went back to Buenos Aires for the victory celebrations across the streets of Argentina. However, citing safety concerns, the open-top bus tour was cancelled.

However, France’s Raphael Varane returned to represent the United side against Nottingham Forest but Martinez was nowhere to be seen.

Martinez, though, reportedly returned to England earlier this week after deciding against staying in his own country in order to resume his duties with United, according to Daily Mail.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 15:24 IST
