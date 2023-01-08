scorecardresearch
Portuguese club Benfica being investigated for match fixing

The investigation comes just a year-and-a-half after the club's president Luis Filipe Vieira was forced to resign after getting arrested on tax evasion, aggravated fraud, forgery and money laundering charges.

Benfica, who are the current Primeira Liga leaders are being investigated due to hacked emails which have been accessed by prosecutors and relates to a four-year period between 2016 and 2020. (Twitter/Benfica)

Portuguese club Benfica are being investigated for match fixing, according to reports in Portugal, quoted by the Daily Mail. Benfica, who are the current Primeira Liga leaders are being investigated due to hacked emails which have been accessed by prosecutors and relates to a four-year period between 2016 and 2020.

The investigation comes just a year-and-a-half after the club’s president Luis Filipe Vieira was forced to resign after getting arrested on tax evasion, aggravated fraud, forgery and money laundering charges.

Former Benfica, AC Milan and Portugal star Rui Costa, who became the club’s vice-president in 2020 but took over the president’s post when Vieira resigned, is also involved in the investigation, according to reports.

As per the Daily Mail, the inquiry alleges that Benfica benefited from a series of fraudulent results during that 2016-2020 time frame.

“Taking into account the news made public today, Sport Lisboa e Benfica – Futebol SAD confirms that it appeared in court on January 3, as well as, among others, the members of the Board of Directors from 2016 to 2020 and who are currently in office,” a Benfica statement read, acknowledging the investigation.

“Benfica SAD will not comment further as the trial is under legal secrecy. Benfica expresses its total willingness to collaborate with the competent authorities, as has always happened up to now,” it added.

