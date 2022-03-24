Portugal vs Turkey, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Portugal vs Turkey, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming: Portugal play Turkey in Porto on Thursday, with the winner facing either Italy or North Macedonia in the Path C final on March 29, with one of the last three spots for European teams at the World Cup in Qatar up for grabs.

Portugal, who won 2016 Euros and the Nations League in 2019, dropped into the World Cup playoffs after losing their final group stage qualifier to Serbia in November after conceding in the dying minutes.

The last time Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal went to the WC play-offs, Cristiano single handedly carried Portugal passed Sweden with a hattrick at the age of 28.🐐 Portugal plays Turkey tomorrow. Now he has to do it at the age of 37.. pic.twitter.com/z80VbYDuGR — YM 𓃵 (@MJason020) March 23, 2022

Portugal will be without their two first-choice centre backs on Thursday, after Pepe tested positive for COVID-19 and joined Ruben Dias (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Portugal have what it takes to win their World Cup playoff semi-final against Turkey, their coach Fernando Santos said on Wednesday.

🇹🇷 Turkey step up preparations 💪 A World Cup play-off vs Portugal awaits… ⏰#WCQ pic.twitter.com/w0Lgtp213a — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) March 22, 2022

Portugal Probable Starting XI: Patricio; Cedric, Fonte, Inacio, Guerreiro; Moutinho, Pereira, Fernandes; B Silva, Ronaldo, Jota

Turkey Probable Starting XI: Cakir; Celik, Soyuncu, Demiral, Erkin; Under, Calhanoglu, Antalyali, Akturoglu; Yilmaz, Yazici

What time will the match between Portugal vs Turkey begin?

The match between Portugal vs Turkey will begin at 1:15 AM IST.

Where is the match between Portugal vs Turkey?

The match between Portugal vs Turkey will be played at Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.

When is the match between Portugal vs Turkey will be played?

The match between Portugal vs Turkey will be played on March 25, 2022.

Which channel will broadcast the match between Portugal vs Turkey?

The match between Portugal vs Turkey will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD in India and can be live-streamed on Sony Liv App.