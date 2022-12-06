scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA WC 2022 live score updates: POR vs SUI lineups out, Cristiano Ronaldo benched

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 6, 2022 11:50:08 pm
Portugal vs Switzerland (POR vs SUI) Live Football Score Streaming Online: Portugal coach Fernando Santos benched skipper and all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last-16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday, with veteran defender Pepe taking the captain’s armband. Ronaldo, the first player to score in five World Cups, has only one goal in Qatar which came in Portugal’s group opener against Ghana. Bruno Fernandes’s return will be a boost for the 2016 European champions, however, after he grabbed two goals and two assists in the first two games before being rested for the Korea clash. The playmaker will slot in behind Joao Felix, who also returns to the starting lineup, and Goncalo Ramos.

Xherdan Shaqiri is one goal away from matching Sepp Huegi’s record for most World Cup goals scored by a Swiss player (six) and he lines up with skipper Granit Xhaka in midfield. Breel Embolo, Switzerland’s top scorer in Qatar with two goals, continues to lead the line while first choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer returns after missing their last group game against Serbia due to illness.

Lineups: Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, William Carvalho, Goncalo Ramos Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Edimilson Fernandes, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Schaer, Xherdan Shaqiri

23:49 (IST)06 Dec 2022
POR vs SUI: CR7 is here

23:39 (IST)06 Dec 2022
POR vs SUI: A closer look at the two teams
23:36 (IST)06 Dec 2022
POR vs SUI: Switzerland team news

23:34 (IST)06 Dec 2022
POR vs SUI: Portugal team news

23:20 (IST)06 Dec 2022
POR vs SUI: Lineups

23:13 (IST)06 Dec 2022
POR vs SUI: Pepe to captain in place of Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will not start the last 16 match against Switzerland on Tuesday. This comes on the heels of recent reports that Portugal coach Fernando Santos was not happy with Ronaldo’s gestures after being subbed off against South Korea in their last group match. Pepe will captain the side tonight. 

23:11 (IST)06 Dec 2022
POR vs SUI: Swiss lineup

23:10 (IST)06 Dec 2022
Portugal lineup: Cristiano Ronaldo benched

22:53 (IST)06 Dec 2022
POR vs SUI: Portugal coach not impressed by Ronaldo's antics

Cristiano Ronaldo remains in the eye of the proverbial storm before Portugal’s last 16 match against Switzerland on Tuesday, with coach Fernando Santos saying that he did not like the gestures that the 37-year-old talisman made while he was being substituted against South Korea.

Last Friday in Portugal’s defeat to South Korea, Ronaldo was withdrawn midway through the second half. While going out, he had put an index finger to his lips as and later said he was irked by the opposition striker Cho Gue-sung for asking him to speed up his exit. (READ MORE)

22:46 (IST)06 Dec 2022
POR vs SUI: Remember Yann Sommer?

Do you remember Yann Sommer? Does it ring a bell? No? If you ask Kylian Mbappe, he will tell you that the Swiss goalkeeper's bame is not easily forgotten. Sommer is the same keeper who had denied Mbappe in the Round of 16 match between France and Switzerland in Euro 2020. That penalty miss would knock France out of the tournament. Can Sommar repeat the trick against Ronaldo, if the match goes to penalties? 

22:41 (IST)06 Dec 2022
POR vs SUI: Huge news coming in
22:40 (IST)06 Dec 2022
POR vs SUI: All eyes on Ronaldo

22:37 (IST)06 Dec 2022
POR vs SUI: Predicted lineups

Portugal XI: Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Cancelo; B. Silva, Neves, Carvalho; Fernandes; Felix, Ronaldo

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Schar, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo

22:33 (IST)06 Dec 2022
Hello and Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the last Round of 16 match of the 2022 World Cup with Portugal taking on Switzerland for the final place in the quarterfinals. Cristiano Ronaldo is in the spotlight again after his gesture in the last match against Korea and Portugal will be hoping to put all the off field issues behind them to take on a Swiss team bubbling with confidence after beating serbia in their last Group encounter. Stay tuned for more updates.

Portugal vs Switzerland: Does Cristiano Ronaldo help or hinder his national team?

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo on the substitutes bench. (REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani)

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 10:23:14 pm
