Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA WC 2022 live score updates: POR vs SUI lineups out, Cristiano Ronaldo benched

POR vs SUI: Portugal coach not impressed by Ronaldo's antics

Cristiano Ronaldo remains in the eye of the proverbial storm before Portugal’s last 16 match against Switzerland on Tuesday, with coach Fernando Santos saying that he did not like the gestures that the 37-year-old talisman made while he was being substituted against South Korea.

Last Friday in Portugal's defeat to South Korea, Ronaldo was withdrawn midway through the second half. While going out, he had put an index finger to his lips as and later said he was irked by the opposition striker Cho Gue-sung for asking him to speed up his exit.