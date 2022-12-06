Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA WC 2022 live score updates: POR vs SUI lineups out, Cristiano Ronaldo benched

Portugal vs Switzerland (POR vs SUI) Live Football Score Streaming Online: Portugal coach Fernando Santos benched skipper and all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last-16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday, with veteran defender Pepe taking the captain’s armband. Ronaldo, the first player to score in five World Cups, has only one goal in Qatar which came in Portugal’s group opener against Ghana. Bruno Fernandes’s return will be a boost for the 2016 European champions, however, after he grabbed two goals and two assists in the first two games before being rested for the Korea clash. The playmaker will slot in behind Joao Felix, who also returns to the starting lineup, and Goncalo Ramos.
Lineups: Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, William Carvalho, Goncalo Ramos Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Edimilson Fernandes, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Schaer, Xherdan Shaqiri
He appeared to challenge Santos over the decision to substitute him in their loss to South Korea but the 37-year-old, a free agent after leaving Manchester United, denied that was the case.
Cristiano Ronaldo will not start the last 16 match against Switzerland on Tuesday. This comes on the heels of recent reports that Portugal coach Fernando Santos was not happy with Ronaldo’s gestures after being subbed off against South Korea in their last group match. Pepe will captain the side tonight.
Cristiano Ronaldo remains in the eye of the proverbial storm before Portugal’s last 16 match against Switzerland on Tuesday, with coach Fernando Santos saying that he did not like the gestures that the 37-year-old talisman made while he was being substituted against South Korea.
Last Friday in Portugal’s defeat to South Korea, Ronaldo was withdrawn midway through the second half. While going out, he had put an index finger to his lips as and later said he was irked by the opposition striker Cho Gue-sung for asking him to speed up his exit. (READ MORE)
Do you remember Yann Sommer? Does it ring a bell? No? If you ask Kylian Mbappe, he will tell you that the Swiss goalkeeper's bame is not easily forgotten. Sommer is the same keeper who had denied Mbappe in the Round of 16 match between France and Switzerland in Euro 2020. That penalty miss would knock France out of the tournament. Can Sommar repeat the trick against Ronaldo, if the match goes to penalties?
So, the people have spoken. Seventy per cent of the people surveyed by Portugal’s widely-read sports newspaper, A Bola, do not want Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting line-up for the last-16 match against Switzerland on Tuesday. “He is no longer CR7,” one of them said. “He is CR37.”
Jersey number and age aren’t the only figures associated with Ronaldo at the moment. On Monday, Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr made an offer to Ronaldo, a free agent, to join them for a reported salary of 200 million euros a year. Amidst the negotiations, how focussed will he remain for Portugal’s first knockout stage match is also a question Portugal’s supporters – who have steadfastly backed their captain in the past – are grappling with. (READ MORE)
Portugal XI: Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Cancelo; B. Silva, Neves, Carvalho; Fernandes; Felix, Ronaldo
Switzerland XI: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Schar, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the last Round of 16 match of the 2022 World Cup with Portugal taking on Switzerland for the final place in the quarterfinals. Cristiano Ronaldo is in the spotlight again after his gesture in the last match against Korea and Portugal will be hoping to put all the off field issues behind them to take on a Swiss team bubbling with confidence after beating serbia in their last Group encounter. Stay tuned for more updates.