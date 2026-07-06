Portugal vs Spain World Cup 2026 Match LIVE: Ronaldo takes on Yamal in clash of generations as POR face ESP

Portugal vs Spain World Cup 2026 Match: POR take on ESP in crucial RO16 encounter. (AP)

Portugal vs Spain World Cup 2026 Match Today Live Updates: Two generations will collide when Portugal’s 41-year-old superstar Cristiano Ronaldo comes face to face with Spain’s 18-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal at the Dallas Stadium on Monday night. Ronaldo, on three goals, will look to silence his critics while Yamal will be eager to burst into form in what has been an ordinary tournament thus far.

Yamal won’t have fond memories of facing Portugal, having being defeated by them last year UEFA Nation’s League final on penalties. In World Cups, this is the first time these two sides are meeting since the 2018 edition in Russia where Ronaldo singlehandedly took the game away from Spain with a hattrick in what eventually turned out to be a 3-3 draw.

Story continues below this ad The latest edition of the Iberian derby also promises to be a firecracker with both teams studded to the brim with megastars in all positions, especially each team’s stacked midfields which boasts the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Joao Neves as well as Pedri, Rodri and Dani Olmo to just name a few. FOLLOW LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES FROM PORTUGAL VS SPAIN FIFA WORLD CUP MATCH BELOW. Live Updates Jul 6, 2026 09:32 PM IST POR vs ESP FIFA World Cup LIVE: Hello and welcome In one of the most mouthwatering clash of the FIFA World Cup is upon us as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will lock horns with Lamine Yamal's Spain in a clash of titans. Both teams are filled to the brim with megastar names but the limelight is as usual on former Real Madrid lynchpin Ronaldo as well as current Barcelona prodigy Yamal. It's a generational battles as the 41-year-old Ronaldo looks to one-up the 18-year-old Yamal with a quarterfinal spot up for grabs. Win and you advance. Lose, you go home. It's all to play for. Follow our live blog to find out who tops this battle of attrition. It’s tempting to pin the encounter as a clash of eras, of generations, a marker to measure how football has changed between Ronaldo’s first World Cup in 2006 and Yamal’s in 2026. But look closer, and you find two similar personalities when they were 18. (AP) In Spain vs Portugal, a star racing future vs a superstar chasing past All his life, Lionel Messi’s shadow has loomed over Lamine Yamal. He was just an infant when a photographer arranged a shoot wherein Messi was bathing Yamal. Years later, when he stepped into Barcelona’s La Masia Academy, he was Messi’s blessed inheritor, the wunderkind beyond his years. Every record he broke in the league was once the Argentine’s. But in the wee hours of Tuesday in India, when Spain takes on Portugal in a World Cup knockout game, the silhouette behind Yamal will not be that of Messi. It will be of Messi’s grand rival, another great, and a voluminous record-setter in league and world football: Cristiano Ronaldo. (READ MORE)

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