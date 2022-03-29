Portugal vs North Macedonia, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Portugal vs North Macedonia, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming: With a spot on the line for what could be his fifth and final World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo needs to avoid an upset like the one that ended Italy’s hopes of making it to the tournament in Qatar.

Portugal faces a winner-take-all game on Tuesday against North Macedonia, the team that shocked Italy last week to keep the four-time champions out of the World Cup for the second straight time.

This Ronaldo masterclass vs Sweden, to qualify Portugal for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, is one to remember.

Can he produce the same against North Macedonia on Tuesday?#WorldCupQualifiers #WCQ pic.twitter.com/jeL7WCfexv — Idea Ball Podcast (@ideaballpod) March 27, 2022

The 50,000 tickets for Tuesday’s decisive World Cup playoff between Portugal and North Macedonia at Porto’s Dragao stadium sold out in hours with fans desperate to watch their team bid for a place at this year’s global tournament. Big queues formed at the stadium’s box offices and a major supermarket chain around the country and many fans were left disappointed at being unable to get tickets for 10 to 15 euros.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said he warned many times that North Macedonia could shock Italy and he was proved right when they won their World Cup qualifying playoff semi-final 1-0 in Palermo on Thursday.

Predicted Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Fonte, Guerreiro; Danilo, Fernandes, Silva; Otavio, Ronaldo, Jota.

Predicted North Macedonia XI: Dimitrievski; S. Ristovski, Velkovski, Musliu, Alioski; Elmas, Kostadinov, Bardhi; Churlinov, M. Ristovski, Trajkovski

What time will the match between Portugal vs North Macedonia begin?

The match between Portugal vs North Macedonia will begin at 1:15 AM IST.

Where is the match between Portugal vs North Macedonia?

The match between Portugal vs North Macedonia will be played at Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.

When is the match between Portugal vs Turkey will be played?

The match between Portugal vs North Macedonia will be played on March 30, 2022.

Which channel will broadcast the match between Portugal vs North Macedonia?

The match between Portugal vs North Macedonia will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD in India and can be live-streamed on Sony Liv App.

In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage beginning at 7:40 PM. Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the action online via the Sky Go app.

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show Portugal vs North Macedonia in the USA.

Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the World Cup qualifiers in Australia.