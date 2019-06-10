UEFA Nations League Final 2019 Live Score, Portugal v Netherlands Football Live Score Streaming: POR 0-0 NED, in the first half

UEFA Nations League Final 2019 Live Score, Portugal v Netherlands Football Final Live Streaming Online Updates: After defeating Switzerland and England respectively, Portugal and Netherlands will be playing each other in the inaugural UEFA Nations League final in Porto on Sunday.
While Fernando Santos has little to no headache ahead of the final with Portugal’s star man, Cristiano Ronaldo in good form after his hattrick against Vladimir Petkovic’s side, the Portuguese manager would have a tough choice about starting the 19-year-old wonderkid Joao Felix upfront against the brickwall defense of Netherlands. Dutch manager Ronald Koeman’s ace in the hole is his centre-back pairing itself, with captain Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt having a telepathic connection at the back. With the midfield oiled up with Frenkie de Jong and Georginio Wijnaldum and pacy forwards in Memphis Depay and Quincy Promes, Netherlands would look to hurt the slow defense of Portugal still marshalled by the 36-year-old Pepe.
37' Battle of the best
35' Netherlands watertight
34' Portugal dominant so far
Netherlands have had 60 per cent of the possession and no shots at goal, whereas Portugal have had 40 per cent and six shots. A certain ex-United Dutch manager must be loving this performance from the Oranje.
33' Netherlands toothless so far
Keeping the possession mostly between de Ligt, de Jong and van Dijk, Ronald Koeman's side needs to come up with something to start using their pace to threaten the likes of Semedo and Guerreiro.
31' Ronaldo header saved, offside
From the consequent corner, Cristiano Ronaldo jumps highest, as he usually does, but his header is saved by Cillessen easily. The linesman ruled it offside.
30' Bruno Fernandes again
Finally, some threat to Cillessen. After Semedo charged through the right flank and made some space for Bruno Fernandes, he placed a shot for the bottom left corner! Saved by the Dutch goalkeeper.
28' Jose Fonte header saved
From a brilliant corner by Bernardo Silva, Jose Fonte connects his header, brings it down to the ground which is ultimately saved by the Barcelona goalkeeper. Still not enough to breathe life into the match.
26' All quiet on both fronts
Apart from a barrage of long balls and throw-ins, this game hasn't exactly brought about any particular moments. Both Netherlands and Portugal defences don't have much to do.
21' Portugal knocking at the door
After a healthy piece of play from left-back to right wing, Portugal thread a few passes to approach the Dutch penalty box, but couldn't get Cillessen into action. Goncalo Guedes' backheel the highlight of the passage of the play.
20' Portugal tight at the back
Lacking in pace at the heart of the defense, Portugal have worked out the kinks and are not giving Netherlands any amount of space at all. Danilo and William Carvalho are shielding the defence well enough.
17' Bergwijn ruins chance
From a Bruno Fernandes mispass, Bergwijn finds himself against two defenders, but he takes too long and and Ruben Dias deals with the PSV-forward's threat.
11' Portugal with first corner of the game
Well worked out from the corner, Bruno Fernandes again finds himself in space but his left-footed shot finds itself safely in the grip of Cillessen.
11' Netherlands struggling to attack
Still working out the bits, but so far, Netherlands have found it hard to link midfield with attack fluently in the final third. Depay and Babel still waiting to be involved in the game.
9' Bruno with the first shot of the match
Freeing himself in midfield while the Dutch defense is in transition, Bruno Fernandes shoots from 25 yards but skims it way past the right post. Cillessen undisturbed.
7' Portugal playing with a 4-3-3
With Bernardo Silva shifting to the right, and Goncalo Guedes operating from the left, Cristiano Ronaldo is the man upfront. Behind them is the Sporting CP man, Bruno Fernandes who broke the record hold by Frank Lampard of scoring the most number of goals in a single season this year.
4' Portugal with a penalty shout
As Bernardo Silva was controlling a long ball from deep, he fell down inside the penalty box with the oncoming pressure from the Dutch defensive duo, Virgil van Dijk and Danny Blind. Penalty not given.
KICK OFF
Pre-match rituals and national anthems are done with! KICK OFF! The referee blows the whistle & we are underway! What will tonight hold for Ronaldo?
Techonology killing it
STAT ATTACK
50 - Jasper Cillessen is set to become the fifth goalkeeper with at least 50 caps for the Netherlands.
The Netherlands have won only one of their last 11 games against Portugal: the most recent meeting in 2018 (3-0)
Portugal changes
Jose Fonte starts in place of the injured Pepe for Portugal, and Guedes comes in for Felix. No change for the Dutch.
Portugal Playing XI
Rui Patricio, Semedo, Fonte, Dias, Guerreiro, Danilo, William, Bruno Fernandes, B. Silva, Guedes, Ronaldo.
Netherlands Playing XI
Cillessen, Dumfries, Blind, Van Dijk, De Ligt, De Roon, De Jong, Wijnaldum, Babel, Bergwijn, Memphis. The Netherlands are fielding the same starting XI in consecutive games for the first time since October 2014.
Portugal in the house
The Dutch arrive
Hello and welcome!
Welcome to the Indian Express' LIVE coverage of UEFA Nations League Final 2019, Portugal v Netherlands. After defeating Switzerland and England respectively, Portugal and Netherlands will be playing each other in the inaugural UEFA Nations League final in Porto on Sunday. Who will win tonight?