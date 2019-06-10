UEFA Nations League Final 2019 Live Score, Portugal v Netherlands Football Live Score Streaming: POR 0-0 NED, in the first half

UEFA Nations League Final 2019 Live Score, Portugal v Netherlands Football Final Live Streaming Online Updates: After defeating Switzerland and England respectively, Portugal and Netherlands will be playing each other in the inaugural UEFA Nations League final in Porto on Sunday.

While Fernando Santos has little to no headache ahead of the final with Portugal’s star man, Cristiano Ronaldo in good form after his hattrick against Vladimir Petkovic’s side, the Portuguese manager would have a tough choice about starting the 19-year-old wonderkid Joao Felix upfront against the brickwall defense of Netherlands. Dutch manager Ronald Koeman’s ace in the hole is his centre-back pairing itself, with captain Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt having a telepathic connection at the back. With the midfield oiled up with Frenkie de Jong and Georginio Wijnaldum and pacy forwards in Memphis Depay and Quincy Promes, Netherlands would look to hurt the slow defense of Portugal still marshalled by the 36-year-old Pepe.