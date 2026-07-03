Portugal vs Croatia Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo likely to start today for Portugal

In the previous entry (scroll down to read it), Sandip G, The Indian Express' man on the ground in the US and Mexico for the World Cup made a case for Ronaldo to be dropped to the bench by Roberto Martinez. But Ronaldo's great rival Lionel Messi is currently leading the Golden Boot race. How is he doing it?
Here's Sriram Veera's explanation:
Watch the record-breaking goal against Austria. Messi receives wide, near the touchline, with two Austrian defenders close. He does not dribble or run, playing it first time to the other side of the pitch, creating a four versus two, already moving to the near post before the ball leaves his foot. Every defender in that block had already shifted towards him. That fear created the space on the other side. Messi standing still in the right place is the most dangerous thing happening on a football pitch.
Most players run and then deal with the ball. Messi runs as though the ball is not there, as though controlling it costs nothing, takes nothing from the stride. At full pace he moves the way other players move when unburdened. The ball simply accompanies him.