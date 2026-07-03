Portugal vs Croatia Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo likely to start today for Portugal

Portugal vs Croatia Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo could not score in the games against Congo and Colombia. (Photo: AP)

Portugal vs Croatia World Cup 2026 Match Live Updates: Either Cristiano Ronaldo or Luka Modric will likely have their World Cup career come to an end on Thursday in Toronto when Portugal takes on Croatia in the round of 32.

Ronaldo has another chance to record his first goal in the knockout rounds of the tournament. Despite being the first player to score in six different World Cups, the 41-year-old megastar has yet to score when it matters most. Portugal will need him to make a difference to avoid elimination.

Story continues below this ad Modric earned his 200th international cap for Croatia just over a week ago at the stadium in Toronto in a crucial win for his squad over Panama. At 40 years old, he’s still a pillar of Croatia’s midfield, having led the team to second- and third-place finishes in the last two World Cups and will be crucial against Portugal. Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic expects the match to be decided at his position. Players on both sides are aware the chance to advance is somewhat overshadowed by the two stars who were once teammates at Real Madrid for six seasons. SCROLL DOWN TO READ ALL THE LIVE UPDATES FROM THE PORTUGAL VS CROATIA GAME Live Updates Jul 3, 2026 02:23 AM IST Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Look away Ronaldo fans In the previous entry (scroll down to read it), Sandip G, The Indian Express' man on the ground in the US and Mexico for the World Cup made a case for Ronaldo to be dropped to the bench by Roberto Martinez. But Ronaldo's great rival Lionel Messi is currently leading the Golden Boot race. How is he doing it? Here's Sriram Veera's explanation: Watch the record-breaking goal against Austria. Messi receives wide, near the touchline, with two Austrian defenders close. He does not dribble or run, playing it first time to the other side of the pitch, creating a four versus two, already moving to the near post before the ball leaves his foot. Every defender in that block had already shifted towards him. That fear created the space on the other side. Messi standing still in the right place is the most dangerous thing happening on a football pitch. Most players run and then deal with the ball. Messi runs as though the ball is not there, as though controlling it costs nothing, takes nothing from the stride. At full pace he moves the way other players move when unburdened. The ball simply accompanies him. Read Sriram Veera's piece on Messi Jul 3, 2026 02:19 AM IST Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Should Ronaldo be dropped? The Portugal vs Croatia Round of 32 game starts in two hours and by all indications, Ronaldo looks set to be named in the starting XI. But should he? Here's what Sandip G, The Indian Express' man on the ground in the US and Mexico for the World Cup wrote: Portugal came as favourites and went scoreless against both Congo and Colombia could be read through their greatest footballer’s travails. The juddering centre bolt, the wonky UPS. The goalless draw against Colombia, who wasted numerous chances and were denied a winner by a tight offside call, was another firm indication that they need a reboot if they are to progress to the round of 16 at the expense of a revitalised Croatia. Whether that reboot comes at Ronaldo’s expense remains to be seen. But he is presenting a strong case for himself to be dropped. Read Sandip G on Ronaldo Jul 3, 2026 02:10 AM IST Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Focus on Ronaldo Here are Cristiano Ronaldo's stats for the ongoing FIFA World Cup: two goals, zero assists, 300 minutes played over three games. Should Ronaldo fans be worried? "We are talking about players (Ronaldo and Modric) who are above public opinion. They are world icons. The longevity they carry makes them special. Luka Modric, at over 40 years old, continues to play many games. It is the same as our captain, Cristiano Ronaldo," the Spaniard told reporters. "Age is just a number. What matters is what they do and the importance they have as an example in the dressing room. Modric is an example for millions of athletes and new generations of footballers." Jul 3, 2026 01:58 AM IST Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live: At stake today When Portugal take on Croatia in a round of 32 clash today, it will be a battle between two runners ups. In Group K, Portugal had a statement victory over Uzbekistan, scoring five goals without reply. But on either side of that win were two draw against Congo DR and Colombia. Meanwhile, Croatia were second in Group L after an opening game loss to England before beating Panama and Ghana. Portugal and Croatia have never faced off in the FIFA World Cup before this. Jul 3, 2026 01:41 AM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup round of 32 clash between Portugal and Croatia. Ronaldo’s fading powers leave Portugal in danger at World Cup 2026 Portugal manager said Ronaldo's game is built around experience, discipline and intelligent movement rather than physical output alone. (AP Photo) Age has defeated Cristiano Ronaldo. It offered another cold reminder. Several taps on his shoulders, several memos. If he still doesn’t feel it, the caprices of time and the reconciliation with his faded prowess, another golden generation of Portugal will wither with their unfulfilled renown. Ronaldo is not only the problem for Portugal, but he is central to it. The worst moment came in stoppage time before half-time. Pedro Neto blitzed down the right, all alone, and was about to cross from the edge of the box. He found no one. Not Ronaldo, not his shadow, not even a shadow of his shadow. He searched. Ronaldo was midway from the centre circle. Neto waited like Vladimir for Godot. By the time Ronaldo arrived, the Colombian had crowded him and the ball was stolen off Neto’s feet. Ronaldo gritted his teeth in anguish. He was not where he had to be. And that would hurt him more than anything else. READ MORE

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