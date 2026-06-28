Portugal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Ronaldo in focus in Messi’s city

Portugal vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Live Score: (AP Photo)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Game Today Live Score: Portugal face Colombia in their final group match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Miami Stadium. Both sides are through to the Round of 32 but this is not quite a dead rubber as the winner of this game finishes top of Group K. An interesting sub-plot is how Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo will fare after finally getting a couple of goals in this tournament against Uzbekistan.

While Ronaldo and Portugal’s performances were praised, it also came with the caveat that they were expected to beat Uzbekistan in the comprehensive way that they did. Colombia presents a much stiffer challenge in almost every department. Another interesting point is that the match is happening Miami Stadium, home of Inter Miami for whom Ronaldo’s great rival Lionel Messi plies his trade in the Major League Soccer.

Story continues below this ad Colombia have benefited from having a high press in the two matches that they have played thus far, both of which they have won. Daniel Munoz is looking to become the only Colombian other than his teammate and captain James Rodriguez to score in all World Cup group games. SCROLL DOWN TO READ OUR LIVE UPDATES FROM THE PORTUGAL VS COLOMBIA GAME Live Updates Jun 28, 2026 01:30 AM IST Portugal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Possible XIs for today's game Colombia possible starting XI: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Puerta; Diaz, Arias, James; Suarez Portugal possible starting XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Fernandes; Neto, Ronaldo, Felix Jun 28, 2026 01:16 AM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup clash between Portugal and Colombia. A win for either side will propel them to the top of Group K. At 41, under fire Ronaldo proves his hunger for goals is undiminished Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) We have been here before. Us, the hapless sports scribes, who marshalled every tenet of footballing logic to argue against his presence. The weary supporters, who no longer found the energy to defend their idol. The opponents, who assumed he had lost his powers of intimidation. And between us — the writers, the supporters and the defenders — him. Cristiano Ronaldo. Whenever the writing on the wall has appeared too glaring to ignore, whenever numbers have suggested his stocks were falling, the inevitability of a Ronaldo riposte has arrived. As it did in Houston on Tuesday, where he led Portugal to a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. READ MORE.

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