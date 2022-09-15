scorecardresearch
Portugal unveil World Cup shirt in diagonal red-green design

Portugal has long played in a plain red shirt, though the 2010 World Cup design had a horizontal green band across the chest. The team also wore red shorts at the past two World Cups and when it won the 2016 European Championship

The Portuguese soccer federation formally released the Nike-manufactured kit with the slogan “Wear The Flag.” (File)

Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal team will be wrapped in the national flag by a radical new shirt design for the World Cup in diagonal blocks of red and green unveiled on Thursday.

The Portuguese soccer federation formally released the Nike-manufactured kit with the slogan “Wear The Flag.” The design based on Portugal’s flag — which is vertical blocks of green and red — has divided opinion among fans since being unofficially released in June.

Portugal has long played in a plain red shirt, though the 2010 World Cup design had a horizontal green band across the chest. The team also wore red shorts at the past two World Cups and when it won the 2016 European Championship. The federation said the green shorts, which the team has retained after also wearing them at Euro 2020 played last year, is appreciated by fans.

Portugal will wear its new design this month for the first time in Nations League games at the Czech Republic and home to Spain. Portugal faces Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H at the World Cup in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

