Portugal set to appoint coach who said ‘Ronaldo’s titles are my only ambition’

Following their exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which led to Roberto Martinez’s resignation, Portugal is ushering in a new era. According to the Portuguese news outlet Record, Jorge Jesus is set to be unveiled as the new head coach on Friday — a move that should bring joy to their talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Notably, Ronaldo won his first Saudi Pro League title last season — at the fourth time of asking — under the stewardship of Jesus. Ronaldo also played an instrumental role in bringing Jesus, who had already won the league with Al-Hilal previously, to his team, Al-Nassr.
At the time of joining, Jesus mentioned that his sole goal was to win trophies for Ronaldo. “When I received the invitation from Jose Semedo (Al-Nassr CEO) and Cris(tiano Ronaldo), I only accepted this challenge to help Cris win titles in Saudi Arabia. That was my purpose. We really want it, for the nation of Al Nassr, and for Cris as well. It’s fundamental. Especially for what he has done not only for Saudi Arabian football but also for Nassr,” he had said.
Besides Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese manager had coached clubs in Portugal, Brazil and Fenerbahce; winning trophies in all of those countries. Now 71, Jesus’ managerial career spans 26 years, in which he has worked with 17 clubs. Among his notable trophies are the now-defunct UEFA Intertoto Cup with Braga, the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A with Flamengo, and four Liga Portugal titles with Benfica. The Portugal job, however, will be his first experience of managing a national team.
Portugal, meanwhile, are desperately looking for a revival, after their third Round of 16 exit from the World Cup in the last five editions. Ronaldo had announced that it was his last World Cup following his team’s 1-0 defeat to Spain, however, he is yet to make a decision on his future in international football.
“I’m sad to be leaving the World Cup like this. I gave it my all. I did my best, and I’m leaving with a clear conscience. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I’ll now have time to reflect and be with my family. I won’t be making any rash decisions,” he said after the game.