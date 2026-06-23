Portugal predicted lineup, World Cup 2026: Will Ronaldo be benched against Uzbekistan today?

Portugal starting lineup, FIFA World Cup 2026:Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will aim to get their campaign back on track when they take on Uzbekistan in their second Group K clash in Houston on Tuesday.
Criticism had emerged from all corners after Portugal failed to see off DR Congo in their opening round last week, ending with a 1-1 draw where Ronaldo looked far from his best. Pundits and former footballers have called for Portugal coach Roberto Martinez to bench the 41-year-old Ronaldo ahead of the second match, owing to his indifferent start.
With his goal drought in major tournaments extending to 10 matches and his last goal from open play for Portugal dating back to October 2025, the pressure is immense on both Ronaldo and Martinez to find a suitable combination. Ronaldo mustered only three shots during the opener, prompting questions over a role starting from the bench.
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While coach Martinez backed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s immense work ethic and recovery from setbacks, he remained tight-lipped about Ronaldo starting the Uzbekistan game.
In a positive news on the defensive front, Portugal’s back line will be strengthened with the return of Ruben Dias who has recovered from his recent injury. That would mean the Manchester City centre-back will replace Tomas Araujo from the previous outing. In reinforcements up front, Martinez is primed to replace Pedro Neto on the right wing, roping in Francesco Conceicao for more aggressve mid-field support. Despite the backlash, Martinez is expected to standby Ronaldo out front.
Portugal predicted starting 11 and formation (4-2-3-1): Costa (Goalkeeper); Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Silva, Fernandes, Conceicao; Ronaldo.
Uzbekistan predicted lineup and formation (3-4-2-1): Yusupov (Goalkeeper); Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Karimov, Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Nasrulloev; Fayzullaev, Urunov; Shomurodov.
Portugal: D-W-W-W-D
Uzbekistan: L-L-L-W-W