Portugal’s post-Ronaldo era starts with biggest home slump in 1-4 loss to Denmark

On a night when grand gestures were meant to be topped with a win celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo’s storied international career, Portugal succumbed to their worst home defeat in their first match since the 41-year-old’s retirement, losing 1-4 to Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

Portugal honoured Ronaldo before and during a flat performance that drew jeers from a frustrated Braga crowd. With their unbeaten side already through to the quarterfinals, the home fans had arrived expecting a celebration, only to be left disappointed. Rasmus Hojlund scoring twice as a night of tributes turned ​sour for Jorge Jesus and his players.

Portugal remain top on 12 points, three ahead of Denmark, with Norway third on six and Wales bottom on three. One round of league-phase matches remains, with Wales hosting Portugal and Denmark at home ​to Norway on Tuesday.

In front of a packed stadium, Portugal’s players wore shirts bearing Ronaldo’s name and number seven ​during the national anthem.