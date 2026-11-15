Portugal’s post-Ronaldo era starts with biggest home slump in 1-4 loss to Denmark

Portugal had suffered only four competitive multi-goal home defeats before this, with the last occurring against Italy in a 1993 World Cup qualifier.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readNov 15, 2026 12:14 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured during Portugal's historic 1-4 loss to Denmark. (AP Photo)Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured during Portugal's historic 1-4 loss to Denmark. (AP Photo)
AI Narration

On a night when grand gestures were meant to be topped with a win celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo’s storied international career, Portugal succumbed to their worst home defeat in their first match since the 41-year-old’s retirement, losing 1-4 to Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

Portugal honoured Ronaldo before and during a flat performance that drew jeers from a frustrated Braga crowd. With their unbeaten side already through to the quarterfinals, the home fans had arrived expecting a celebration, only to be left disappointed.  Rasmus Hojlund scoring twice as a night of tributes turned ​sour for Jorge Jesus and his players.

Portugal remain top on 12 points, three ahead of Denmark, with Norway third on six and Wales bottom on three. One round of league-phase matches remains, with Wales hosting Portugal and Denmark at home ​to Norway on Tuesday.
In front of a packed stadium, Portugal’s players wore shirts bearing Ronaldo’s name and number seven ​during the national anthem.

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Supporters unfurled a banner reading “Obrigado, capi7ão” — “Thank you, captain” — alongside images of him lifting the ⁠European Championship and Nations League trophies.

Ronaldo announced his international retirement on social media last week following a public falling-out with manager Jesus.

Bernardo Silva scored a consolation goal for Portugal three minutes into added time, firing home from close range after the goalkeeper parried the ball.
“Practically everything went wrong for us… It’s actually hard to find an explanation,” midfielder Joao Palhinha told Portuguese broadcaster Sport ​TV.
“It was an unlucky night for ​us; we made it far ⁠too easy for our opponents. We’ve got a match on Tuesday, so we’ve got until then to reflect about what happened today. But I have no doubt whatsoever that we’ll bounce back ​and secure top spot in the group in Wales.”
Portugal had suffered only four competitive multi-goal home defeats before this, with the last occurring against Italy in a 1993 World Cup qualifier. As for Ronaldo, Portugal’s record goalscorer (146) and appearance-maker (234), he had not featured for his country since a 1-0 Nations League home win over Wales on September 24.
– With Reuters inputs

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