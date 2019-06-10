UEFA Nations League Final 2019 Live Streaming, Portugal v Netherlands Final: When and where to watch

UEFA Nations League Final 2019 Live Streaming: The inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League will be coming to an end on Sunday at Porto, after the final match between Portugal and Netherlands, as they progressed to the final after defeating both Switzerland and England by 3-1 in the semi-finals respectively.

Facing arguably the world’s best player, Cristiano Ronaldo, the Ronald Koeman-led Netherlands side would be wary, but the presence of their captain Virgil van Dijk make this competition worth it. With both teams keen on playing attacking football, boasting players like Bernardo Silva, Georginio Wijnaldum, Bruno Fernandes, Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong, the final is on the balance, without a heavy favourite.

A 2-2 draw against Germany saw Netherlands qualify to the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League wherein they defeated England 3-1 as the ‘Oranje’ scored twice in extra-time for the first time in more than 100 years (1907 versus Belgium). Portugal have found a knack of winning matches comfortably at home, as they are unbeaten in 13 matches and their last defeat at home came in 2014, a 1-0 defeat to Albania.

When is UEFA Nations League final between Portugal vs Netherlands?

The UEFA Nations League final between Portugal vs Netherlands will be played on June 10, 2019, i.e; Sunday midnight IST.

Where will UEFA Nations League final between Portugal vs Netherlands be played?

The UEFA Nations League final between Portugal vs Netherlands will be played at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.

What time will the UEFA Nations League final between Portugal vs Netherlands start?

The match will begin at 12:15 am IST on June 10, 2019.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Nations League final between Portugal vs Netherlands?

The UEFA Nations League final between Portugal vs Netherlands will broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the UEFA Nations League final between Portugal vs Netherlands?

The live streaming of the UEFA Nations League final between Portugal vs Netherlands will be available on Sony Liv. You can also follow live updates on IndianExpress.com.