Portugal Head coach says Cristiano Ronaldo is not 20-year old Joao Neves

During Portugal’s clash against Wales, Portugal’s new boss George Jesus substituted Ronaldo after the 67th minute. Jesus said Ronaldo is not the Ronaldo of before and cannot play every minute of every game as he once did. Although the former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar looks fit, he has been on a downward curve when playing for the national side recently.
“I’ve already spoken to him. He played 65 minutes, I’ll see how he is, if he starts or from the bench, because whether we like it or not, Cris is not Joao Neves, who is 20 years old and can play two games in a row every 3 days. We have to look around, but he is one of the players about whom training will say something,” the Portugal Head Coach said on OJOGO.
Jesus also revealed that the five-time champion Ronaldo is well respected among his teammates and is loved by everyone.
“We are used to it. Everywhere we go, Cristiano is very popular, everyone loves him, he is one of the best in the history of the game, a pride of all Portuguese. You go to Morocco, and they tell you: ‘Portugal? Cristiano Ronaldo!”
Ronaldo had a goal disallowed but Portugal still earned a 1-0 victory over Wales courtesy of Joao Felix’s 22nd minute long-range winner in a successful start for the defending Nations League champions’ new coach Jorge Jesus.
Wales had several golden chances in the second half and hit the crossbar through Brennan Johnson before Portugal defender Ruben Dias made two key blocks to protect their lead.
After the game Ronaldo said: “Yes I did. Of course, I’m always thinking on my decisions, my future, the present also.”
“I’m a thinker. You have to think. This is why you see me here now. It means I will continue,” he added.
“I had a conversation with our president, with our coach. I still believe that I’m able to help the national team to reach what they want, and will finish when I feel like I’m not doing anything here,” he said.
“I think I can give to the national team my support, not only through the goals, but also outside of football.