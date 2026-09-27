Portugal Head coach says Cristiano Ronaldo is not 20-year old Joao Neves

During Portugal’s clash against Wales, Portugal’s new boss George Jesus substituted Ronaldo after the 67th minute. Jesus said Ronaldo is not the Ronaldo of before and cannot play every minute of every game as he once did. Although the former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar looks fit, he has been on a downward curve when playing for the national side recently.

“I’ve already spoken to him. He played 65 minutes, I’ll see how he is, if he starts or from the bench, because whether we like it or not, Cris is not Joao Neves, who is 20 years old and can play two games in a row every 3 days. We have to look around, but he is one of the players about whom training will say something,” the Portugal Head Coach said on OJOGO.