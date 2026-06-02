Portugal will hold onto Diogo Jota’s memory for extra strength in 2026 World Cup: Ruben Neves

The late Diogo Jota will act as a source of inspiration for Portugal at the World Cup, said mid-fielder Ruben Neves. (Instagram: Ruben Neves)

Portugal will aim to build on the memories of Diogo Jota as they bid for an elusive FIFA World Cup title, mid-fielder Ruben Neves said on Monday.

Jota died last year in a car accident in Spain on July 3, shortly after playing an integral part in Portugal’s second UEFA Nations League triumph. Never, one of the late Liverpool forward’s closest friends having playing alongside him for the national side and at both FC Porto and Wolverhampton, reflected on Jota’s memories on Monday.

Speaking after the Portuguese team’s first training camp for the World Cup in the United States, Neves said: “We’ve talked about it a lot and we always say the same thing.”