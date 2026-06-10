‘Ronaldo cannot be replaced’: Martínez hails Portugal legend ahead of his 6th World Cup

Portugal national football team head coach Roberto Martínez rates Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest players of this generation and a bona fide Portuguese legend, very highly. The 41-year-old will feature in his sixth World Cup this time with Martínez by his side as they chase the shared dream of winning Portugal’s maiden World Cup title.

The Spaniard could not stop singing praises for Ronaldo, whom he believes will be an influential figure once again for the Portuguese side at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.

“Remember, Portugal has been to seven consecutive World Cups, now nine in total, since Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in the national team,” Martínez told The Athletic. “He has given incredible continuity in qualifying for the big tournaments.”