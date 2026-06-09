Portugal camp steady despite 6.1 earthquake disrupting World Cup countdown

What was meant to be a calm build-up for Portugal’s 2026 World Cup camp in Florida was briefly disrupted when an unusual natural event sent shockwaves through the region.

A report in Marca said that an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude struck offshore near western Cuba on Monday afternoon, with the epicentre located roughly 65 miles northwest of Mantua. The tremors were strong enough to be noticed across South Florida, reaching areas as far north as Orlando, according to early assessments from the United States Geological Survey.

Despite the widespread sensation of shaking, authorities confirmed there was no tsunami threat. Officials also indicated that Portugal’s training base at North County District Park in Palm Beach Gardens remained unaffected operationally, with no evacuation or relocation reported.