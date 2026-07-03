Ronaldo and Portugal survive heart-stopping drama, VAR ends Mordic’s World Cup

In his most euphoric moment, Cristiano Ronaldo did not forget his two old friends, Luka Modric and Diogo Jota. Ater the 20 minutes of a stoppage time, filled with nerve-shredding drama, every possible shade of emotion exhausted, with Portugal beating Croatia 2-1 to the round of 16, Ronaldo wrapped Modric in a deep embrace. He whispered something in his ears, he held his face like a brother would and wiped a drop of tear off Modric. In that poignant moment of brotherhood, the relevance of the result blurred.

Shortly, he went to the pitch-side dugout and changed to a jersey of Diogo Jota, the Portuguese forward who died tragically in a car crash last year, and winked at the skies, offering a silent prayer. It was perhaps the most emotional day in Ronaldo’s career.

Had the whims of destiny differed the scenes would have been different too. Ronaldo could have left the stage with his dream unfulfilled; it was the turn of his former Real Madrid companion to bow away, his wish unrequited. Modric would be remembered as one of the greatest and toughest that has played the game; yet his last game ended in a heartbreak in the most heartbreaking way.

AS IT HAPPENED: Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights

In the 13th minute of an unusually long stoppage time, Modric thought his team had found the equaliser, that he would live a little longer in the tournament. Josko Gvardiol seemed to have directed the ball into the goal (or did the final touch come from Ruben Dias?) But in the build-up to the goal, Igor Matanovic, the VAR adjudged, has feathered the ball according to football’s version of a snicko. At that precise moment, Mario Pasalic, whose miscued shot Gvardiol slid in, was off-side. Numerous replays were played, managers and support staff were frantically running pacing down the touchline; players and substitutes were predicting and debating the outcome. Escalating the suspense, the PA system in the stadium failed. The referee had to wait a few more minutes to announce the decision. And when it came, one side burst in limitless joy, and the other stumbled, the dream shattered.

Portugal team with Diogo Jota’s jersey as a tribute after win vs Croatia. (AP) Portugal team with Diogo Jota’s jersey as a tribute after win vs Croatia. (AP)

The end of the game was always going to be cruel. Curtains shall fall on one of the two great careers. For so long it seemed like the dream was over Ronaldo. After a first half that buzzed with a scrappy energy, fast transitions, speedy counterattacks, manic defending, bone-crushing lungs and horrendous finishing, Ivan Persic, 37 years old and a Croatian legend himself, seized the lead for his side. Ronaldo wore the face of a man that knew there would be no tomorrow. For Portugal and Ronaldo, the recovery was not instant, even though they resisted a second goal.

Then in a split second of pure instinct and the shine that refuses to leave its master, Ronaldo warped time and travelled back a decade to score the equaliser. Or what it then seemed to be, before VAR intervened and spotted that Ronaldo was marginally off-side. The first touch with the outside of the ball to control the cross and the flick of the ankle to ferry the ball goal-wards was peak Ronaldo-esque. He bounced to the touchline and struck a restrained version of SIU. But he turned around and saw no one. He gazed at the referee, and he knew his fate. It perhaps was not his day. It never would be.

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Former Real Madrid teammates Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo. (AP) Former Real Madrid teammates Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo. (AP)

Yet, it was. The clock struck 67 minutes and the wheels of destiny smiled on him. Portugal were awarded a penalty. Ronaldo instinctively placed the ball on the spot. There was no question who would take it. What followed was heightened theatre.

The moment froze to the ball and the man. The round ball at the dead centre of the box, a static sphere of rubber. The man stood still, legs wide, eyes fixed on the ball’s perimeter, the mind processing the ball’s destination, and his own destiny. Beads of sweat trickled down his temple. He took a deep, long, breath. Again. Then again. Cristiano Ronaldo has taken 211 penalties; he has converted 178. Yet, he was nervous. Frighteningly nervous.

But this one was different. This one could be his last; his dream and nightmare, his obituary and rebirth. Everything unfolded in slow motion. The whistle blew. Ronaldo took a stride, then paused. Was it fear? Was it procrastination, or just the hunter stopping for the final leap? Then he coiled his body and swept the ball through the middle of the goal, the goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic flinging the wrong way. He screamed in joy, spun to the touchline, leapt as high as he could and unfurled the famous SIU.

Twelve minutes on, he was substituted. This could be his last bow, Ronaldo’s final act of the World Cup. Seconds ticked by with the length of microseconds. The match seemed to drift into extra time, and then the twist arrived, for both Modric and Ronaldo. Goncalo Ramos, the man that replaced Ronaldo, sprung high, as high as Ronaldo would in his peak and spanked a header past the goalkeeper Livaković to secure Portugal’s passage to the round of 16, and keep Ronaldo’s World Cup dream flickering.

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Then the undulating drama kicked in. One of the greatest careers ended, and another found a rebirth. Then the prayer.