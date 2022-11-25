Ronaldo fumes after Ghana opponent does a ‘Siuu’ celebration

They say imitation is the best form of flattery but Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo might beg to differ. It was business as usual for Ronaldo in the fixture against Ghana as he opened the score for Portugal after converting from the spot.

Ronaldo, Felix and Bernardo came off with the scoreline reading 3-1 in their favour at the end of the 88th min. But Ghana’s Osman Bukari had other plans as he drilled in a header past Diogo Costa in the very next minute and celebrated it with his own version of ‘Siuu’.

The cameras quickly panned to the Portugal dugout and Cristiano Ronaldo did not seem impressed. He was in fact livid. Ghana however could not disturb the scores after that and Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal perhaps had the last laugh.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with a goal for Portugal against Ghana on Thursday. The 37-year-old striker converted a penalty in the 65th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead.

He has now scored in every World Cup since his first in 2006, when he converted a penalty against Iran in the group stage.

Ronaldo scored one goal at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, another at the 2014 tournament in Brazil, and four in Russia in 2018.

Ronaldo extended his men’s record tally of international goals to 118. Brazil forward Marta has scored in five Women’s World Cups.