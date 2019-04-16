Toggle Menu
Police stop five weapon-carrying Ajax fans ahead of Juventus gamehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/police-stop-five-weapon-carrying-ajax-fans-ahead-of-juventus-game-5677289/

Police stop five weapon-carrying Ajax fans ahead of Juventus game

Italian police have stopped five weapon-carrying Ajax supporters on the eve of Tuesday's Champions League match against Juventus.

Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong during training. (Source: Reuters)

Italian police have stopped five weapon-carrying Ajax supporters on the eve of Tuesday’s Champions League match against Juventus.

The fans were stopped aboard buses on the outskirts of Turin on Monday.

Police are on high alert following clashes between Ajax and Juventus supporters ahead of the first leg of the quarterfinals in Amsterdam last week, when water cannons were used by the authorities and dozens of fans were arrested.

Turin police say the fans aboard the buses were also found in possession of armored gloves, mouth guards and various types of fireworks and smoke bombs.

Advertising

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini tweeted, “We’re fighting against every type of violence inside and outside stadiums. Certain DELINQUENTS should never step foot in a football ground again!”

The first leg, which ended 1-1, also included a fan jumping over the barriers and approaching Cristiano Ronaldo when the Juventus star scored. UEFA is investigating the incident and Ajax faces disciplinary charges after supporters threw objects the game.

More than 2,000 Ajax supporters are expected to attend Tuesday’s match at Allianz Stadium.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will use 'gut feeling' to pick Manchester United team for Barcelona
2 Barcelona will aim to dominate Manchester United, says Marc Andre Ter Stegen
3 AIFF's Technical Committee mulls over salary factor of high-profile coach applicants