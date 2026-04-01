Police investigate Islamophobic chants during Spain-Egypt match

Lamine Yamal, Spain's winger and a Muslim himself, said in a post on Instagram that while he understood that not all fans are like this, the chant was disrespectful and intolerable. (AP Photo)

Spanish police launched an investigation on Wednesday into Islamophobic and xenophobic chants during Tuesday’s friendly against Egypt which also drew criticism from players, football officials and the Spanish government.

At the RCDE Stadium near Barcelona, the home ground of LaLiga club Espanyol, Spain supporters chanted “who doesn’t jump is a Muslim” during the World Cup warm-up match which ended in a goalless draw.

Lamine Yamal, Spain’s winger and a Muslim himself, said in a post on Instagram that while he understood that not all fans are like this, the chant was disrespectful and intolerable.

“Using religion as a joke in a stadium makes you look ignorant and racist. Football is for enjoying and supporting, not for disrespecting people for who they are or what they believe,” he wrote.